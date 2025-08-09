Battle lines have been drawn for this weekend’s 2025/26 season opener Carling Black Label Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield with coaches of the eight teams involved in the competition declaring their sides ready for skirmishes.

The Charity Shield will be played over two days at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola with Kansanshi Dynamos facing Konkola Blades and the Women’s game will see promoted Super League sides National Assembly and Konkola Blades facing off on 9 August.

On 10 August, Zesco Ndola Girls will face Green Buffalos before the main match between league champions Power Dynamos and Zesco United.

During the pre-match media briefing at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Power deputy coach Songwe Chalwe predicted an exciting match against Copperbelt rivals Zesco United.

“We know how important this game is. It is always exciting to play against Zesco United,” Chalwe told journalists.

Zesco coach Emmanuel Siwale said the Charity Shield will help his team to get ready for their upcoming assignment in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“It’s going to be a very good and exciting game. It is important that we are preparing for CAF games. It will be a tough match but good for the team,” Siwale said.

Last month, the main sponsor Zambian Breweries unveiled over K2 million investments towards the expanded Charity Shield during the launch at Broadway Station in Ndola as the Zambian Premier League uncovered the expanded two-day format and inclusion of women’s matches.

Konkola Blades coach Beston Chambeshi said Sharp Razor was thrilled to play the Charity Shield against fellow promoted Super Division side Kansanshi.

“It is wonderful to be part of the Charity Shield. I want to thank sponsors of this Charity Shield. Kansanshi has a good team but we are ready for the match against them,” Chambeshi said.

Kansanshi coach Zeddy Saileti says the Solwezi side is not taking the Charity Shield match lightly.

“I expect a very entertaining game. I think this game is very important for Kansanshi, we are in preseason,” Saileti said.

The K2,000,000 investment towards the Charity Shield include a K750, 000 sponsorship package for the Zambia Premier League, and prize money for competing teams, sports kits, and a national campaign to encourage fan participation.