Mbala District in Northern Province has reported suspected cases of cholera.

The cases have been reported in the Namukale area, which is on the border between Zambia and Tanzania.

The District health office disclosed this to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) during the incident management meeting.

District Health Office Planning Officer Chisanga Bwafya said a total of 20 suspected cases have been recorded so far.

Mr Bwalya stated that only one case linked to the Zambian side is currently being admitted at Tulemane Clinic in Mbala, while the remaining 19 cases are originating from the Tanzanian side of the border.

Mr Bwafya explained that the location of the Namukale area, which is standing on the Zambia and Tanzania boundary, makes it prone to cross border disease transmission, especially during cholera outbreaks.

Meanwhile, District Health Environmental Health Technologist Godfrey Sichali said the office has lined up activities to curb the spread of the disease.

He named the measures as sensitisation meetings in villages such as Namukale and Kalambo, as well as awareness campaigns targeting motorbike riders who frequently cross the border.

He added that health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working with Tanzanian counterparts to prevent further spread of the disease into Zambia.