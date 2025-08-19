No Evidence Kambwili in Danger, Says HRC

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has reported that there is no evidence opposition figure Chishimba Kambwili’s health requires evacuation from prison, dismissing claims that the jailed politician is at risk.

Kambwili, serving a sentence for hate speech, has been the subject of concern from family and political allies who say he needs specialised care. However, HRC officials who visited him at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility said he was receiving regular medical attention, had access to necessary facilities, and was monitored by medical personnel.

The HRC emphasised that its findings were based on direct observation and interaction with both Kambwili and prison staff. He was reported to be in stable condition, with no signs warranting emergency evacuation.

The statement has political implications. The PF has repeatedly alleged government is neglecting Kambwili for political reasons. The HRC’s position undermines those claims and places responsibility on political actors not to exaggerate medical concerns for political mileage.

The issue underscores the intersection of politics and prison conditions in Zambia. While healthcare in prisons has long been a concern, this case highlights how it becomes politicised when involving high-profile figures. The Commission’s assurance shifts the debate towards broader prison standards and the need for government to improve healthcare for all inmates, not just political detainees.

Rights activists welcomed the HRC’s transparency but urged authorities to remain vigilant. For Kambwili, the spotlight on his case ensures his wellbeing will continue to be scrutinised. For government, it is a reminder that prisons remain a measure of human rights standards in Zambia, and how they are managed carries political weight.