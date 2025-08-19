President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic relations with the State of Qatar.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid on him at State House in Lusaka today, by a Qatari delegation led by His Excellency Sheikh Mansour, Qatar senior officials and business leaders, President Hichilema highlighted the growing partnership between the two nations, tracing its roots to his 2023 state visit to Qatar.

The President acknowledged ongoing cooperation across various sectors, and noted that previous diplomatic engagements had already led to tangible progress, including the opening of diplomatic offices.

“We are delighted that your leadership group is here to take our partnership forward,” the President said, addressing the visiting dignitaries.

“We admire how you have lifted your country to the heights it has reached today, a testament to your leadership, focus on stability, and commitment to development,” Hichilema stated.

He expressed optimism that Qatar would soon establish a permanent office in Lusaka to strengthen bilateral engagement.

President Hichilema also stressed the urgency of addressing Zambia’s energy shortfalls and noted Qatar’s potential role in helping to power economic growth.

“We are short of energy in our country. To drive the economy, we need sustainable energy solutions, and this is one of the areas we are keen to partner on,” he said.

The President further emphasised the importance of moving quickly from agreement to action.

“We would like to solidify these areas with an implementation plan and a 24/7 dedicated team focused on delivery,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State also thanked the Qatari delegation for their role in supporting peace initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other parts of the region.

“We appreciate your work on peace and stability. Without peace, there is no development,” President Hichilema said.

The President further reiterated Zambia’s full support for the bilateral initiatives and expressed confidence in the long-term success of the partnership.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of AI Mansour Holding, Nidal Ammache, who spoke on behalf of His Excellency, Sheikh Mansour, from the state of Qatar, emphasised the firm’s focus on long-term partnerships and integrated development across sectors such as tourism, housing, mining, aviation, and border security.

Mr Ammache said the initiatives aim to help transform Africa’s global standing over the next 20 to 50 years.

He said with the ongoing collaboration already underway in Zambia, the company is optimistic about progress being made.

“We believe we are progressing very well, we need to work hand-in-hand to overcome challenges which we believe are easy to resolve with our shared experience,” he stated.

Mr Ammache also expressed the company’s commitment to sustained partnership and development.

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister, Rodney Sikumba, highlighted the strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between Zambia and Qatar, crediting President Hichilema’s 2023 state visit to Doha as a turning point.

He noted that the visit opened new avenues for cooperation between the two countries, including plans for a Zambian diplomatic mission in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Zambia and Qatar have signed two documents, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and a Joint statement on government to government covering 11 thematic areas, including mining, tourism, agriculture, logistics and infrastructure among others.

Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer, Cornwell Muleya, signed on behalf of the corporation, while Nidal Ammache, signed on behalf of AI Mansour Company.

The joint statement on Government to Government was signed by Mr Sikumba on behalf of Zambian and His Excellency Sheikh Mansour signed for Qatar.