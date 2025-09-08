Zambia, Ethiopia Celebrate Ties as Minister Haimbe Joins Ethiopian New Year Festivities

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.Pjoined th e Ethiopian community in Zambia in commemorating the Ethiopian New Year (2018) at a colourful ceremony in Lusaka. The event was hosted by His Excellency Mr. Rashid Mohammed, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Zambia.

Representing President Hakainde Hichilema, Hon. Haimbe conveyed Zambia’s warmest wishes for peace, prosperity, and renewed strength to the Government and people of Ethiopia.

In his address, the Minister praised the warm and enduring bonds of friendship between Zambia and Ethiopia, rooted in a shared history and strengthened by cultural ties. He commended Ethiopia’s remarkable achievements in sectors such as agriculture and mining, noting the country’s growing role in Africa’s transformation and its pursuit of middle-income status.



Hon. Haimbe also highlighted the strategic partnership between Zambia Airways and Ethiopian Airlines as a shining example of bilateral cooperation, calling it “a bridge reaffirming the shared commitment to economic development.” He further welcomed the appointment of Ms. Getenesh Addis Awoke as Ethiopia’s Honorary Consul to Zambia and thanked the Ethiopian community in Zambia for contributing positively to the nation’s social and economic development.

Ambassador Mohammed, in his remarks, reaffirmed Ethiopia’s strong bilateral ties with Zambia, which span over 60 years. He underscored the importance of continued cooperation for shared prosperity, describing the aviation partnership between the two nations as a milestone in strengthening economic growth and connectivity.

The commemoration served not only as a cultural celebration but also as a reaffirmation of the longstanding friendship and collaboration between Zambia and Ethiopia.

