Mbala General Hospital removes 6.5kg tumor from woman

A team of surgeons from the Mbala General Hospital has successfully removed a 6.5 kg tumor from a 27-year-old woman.

This is the second successful surgery the hospital has conducted in about three weeks after undertaking another operation on another woman last month.

Mbala General Hospital Medical Superintendent, Bornface Chisenga disclosed that the team managed to undertake a successful major surgery on the patient during which a mass weighing 6.5 kilograms was removed from her stomach.

Dr Chisenga, who is also an Obstetrics and Gynaecology Specialist ,explained that the patient who was from Lusaka, went to Mbala to seek traditional treatment, and later decided to go to the hospital, to also seek cervical cancer services.

He further said after counselling, the patient did some check-ups and agreed to undergo treatment at the hospital, through which doctors managed to successfully conduct an operation on her.

Meanwhile, Dr Chisenga has appealed to traditional healers in the district, to encourage and refer their clients to health facilities whenever they encounter cases that are beyond their capability.

Dr Chisenga, who was the leading surgeon during the operation, made the call after successfully operating on the patient who had been battling with the condition for over a year while seeking help from traditional healers.

“This case is a clear example that help is available at our hospital if patients seek medical advice on time. I therefore urge traditional healers to play a critical role by directing their clients to the hospital when they feel the condition is beyond them,” Dr Chisenga said.

He has further appealed to the residents not to delay seeking medical services, stressing that timely intervention can save lives.