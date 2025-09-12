SONA, Speech By H.E Hakainde Hichilema in National Assembly

SPEECH BY MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA DURING THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE FIFTH SESSION OF THE THIRTEENTH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON FRIDAY, 12TH SEPTEMBER, 2025

Madam Speaker,

Introduction

We are honoured to join you today to address the house on this auspicious occasion marking the commencement of the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly.

Before we commence, we would like to honour our late Sixth President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died in Pretoria, South Africa on 5th June, 2025. In this moment of mourning, we stand in solidarity with his family, and the country, offering them our deepest prayers and heartfelt condolences.

His service to our country will forever remain a part of Zambia’s history. May his memory inspire us to uphold the unity and dignity of our great nation.

May we be upstanding for a moment of silence.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Madam Speaker,

Today, we reflect on the progress we have made, the challenges that remain, and our shared national future. We thank the people of Zambia for supporting the UPND new dawn administration during this journey of economic and social transformation of our country. We are moving forward together.

Madam Speaker,

Since our last address to this august house in march this year, two new Honourable members have joined the House. We extend our congratulations to Honourable Lufeyo Ngoma for Lumezi constituency and Honourable Malama Mufunelo for Mfuwe constituency. We urge the Honourable members to represent their respective constituencies with commitment and diligence.

As we welcome these members, we also mourn the loss of the clerk of the national assembly, Mr. Roy Ngulube, who died on 7th April, 2025. We honour his service to the assembly and the country at large.

Madam Speaker,

During the last session, the House considered 398 questions, adopted 38 reports, passed 26 bills, considered 14 ministerial statements and debated 14 private members’ motions.

We commend you and the two Deputy Speakers for effectively presiding over the business of this august House.

We equally extend our appreciation to the Honourable Members of Parliament for their active participation in the business of the House.

Further, we convey our gratitude to the leader of government business, Her Honour the Vice-President, for ably representing the executive.

We also recognise the office of the clerk of the National Assembly, for the services rendered to the Honourable members and ensuring that the business of the House was conducted efficiently.

Madam Speaker,

Theme of the Address

Over the last four years, we have made positive strides in our economic and social transformation agenda. We have restored economic growth. We have regained market confidence. We have restored the rule of law. Our efforts are certainly yielding the desired results. Certainly, more remains to be done.

The theme for this year’s address is, therefore, “consolidating economic and social gains towards a prosperous, resilient and equitable Zambia”.

Madam Speaker,

We remain firmly committed to our national mission of building a prosperous Zambia. A Zambia where business and job opportunities are available for all. A Zambia where quality education and accessible healthcare are assured for all. Indeed, a Zambia where every citizen lives a dignified life and can achieve their full potential.

Madam Speaker,

Macroeconomic Developments

In august 2021, we made a pledge to the Zambian people to revive and stabilise our economy. True to our commitment, economic growth has averaged 5.2 percent between 2021 and 2024. This is more than three times higher than the average growth rate of 1.5 percent recorded during the period 2017 to 2020.

We have been able to grow the economy despite the uncertain global environment, the huge national debt and the effects of the worst drought in living memory, experienced in the 2023/2024 rain season.

Madam Speaker,

The UPND new dawn administration has made positive strides in enhancing fiscal prudence and addressing the debt crisis. Today, we are happy to report that over 92 percent of our external debt has been successfully restructured.

Further, inflation has been on a downward trajectory, from an average of 23.1 percent between January to July, 2021 to an average of 15.5 percent over the same period in 2025. In the recent past, we have all witnessed the kwacha rebound against major convertible currencies. This has consequently resulted in a stabilisation in the cost of goods and services.

Madam Speaker,

The Honourable Minister of Finance and National Planning will soon present the 2026 national budget to this august house. The budget will outline specific measures to consolidate the socio-economic gains towards a prosperous, resilient and equitable Zambia.

We, therefore, urge this august house to support the budget once it is presented.

Madam Speaker,

Economic Transformation and Job Creation

Economic transformation and job creation is critical in fostering sustainable socio-economic development. Since 2021, our government has focused on economic reforms, diversification and value chain development in key sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, mining, tourism and manufacturing.

Madam Speaker,

Agriculture

In agriculture, we have seen a rebound in the production levels across major crops. For instance, in the 2024/2025 farming season, maize production increased to a historical 3.7 million metric tonnes, compared to 1.5 million in the 2023/2024 season. Based on new information, strong indications are that our maize harvest could exceed 4 million metric tonnes for this season.

Additionally, soya beans production increased to 760,000 metric tonnes from 400,000, maize seed production increased to 94,300 metric tonnes in 2024 from 52,000 in 2023.

We are also pleased to report that our country is now self-sufficient in maize seed production. We are exporting our locally produced maize seed to a number of countries in Africa and Europe.

Madam Speaker,

Additional investment in maize seed production has continued. Further, with the completion of the Bayer Itaba seed production facility in Kabwe, Zambia is now the largest maize seed producer in sub-Saharan Africa.

Key drivers of growth in agriculture production include increased private sector participation and government reforms such as FISP e-voucher. We successfully delivered a major reform under FISP, migrating 730 thousand farmers onto the e-voucher.

By migrating these farmers, we were able to remove over 210 thousand fraudulent beneficiaries. This subsequently created space for genuine farmers to benefit from this critical support. This bold reform has restored integrity to the programme and guaranteed that assistance reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

Of the farmers that migrated to the e-voucher, 99% received their inputs ahead of the rains. In addition, a broader choice of inputs is being made available to them. The success of the e-voucher last season is the reason we are committed to a 100% roll-out to all our 116 districts from the 74 that were initially on the programme.

We also wish to recognise the major role played by the private sector in delivering tangible benefits in the agriculture sector. This includes the creation of more than 5,000 jobs across the agro-sector supply chain, resulting in the transformation of lives and stimulation of rural economies across Zambia.

Madam Speaker,

Many of our people live along and around water courses such as rivers, streams and wetlands, and yet, they are often severely affected by the effects of drought. This must not be allowed to continue. Therefore, to ameliorate the effects of climate change and improve resilience, our government is supporting the development of irrigation agriculture.

Currently, 200 thousand hectares of irrigated land is being utilised to grow maize and other crops. We are aggressively working on increasing the land under irrigation to more than 500 thousand hectares by 2027. To support our irrigation agenda, we are carrying out a number of interventions. These include water harvesting, the rehabilitation and construction of dams, as well as canals, all across the country.

Madam Speaker,

Our farmers remain very determined and have achieved high production despite using modest and simple tools. We believe with increased support on mechanisation, technology, and management we can significantly increase their production and yields per hectare. Thus, in 2023, we launched the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF) to provide affordable financing for mechanisation, technology and irrigation to our small and emerging farmers.

A total of 9,000 farmers received loans from the SAFF facility in the 2024/2025 farming season, compared to 4,300 in the previous season. Financial disbursements more than doubled, increasing from K272.3 million in the previous season to K667.3 million in the 2024/2025 farming season.

Through SAFF, our farmers have been able to acquire agricultural equipment and other inputs to improve their production and productivity.

Madam Speaker,

To modernise agriculture, our government has for the first time, established 40 mechanisation service centres in 2024. These centres are providing agricultural machinery and equipment for hire by small-scale farmers. So far, more than 2,500 farmers have accessed mechanisation services ranging from ploughing, planting, spraying and harvesting.

To complement this effort, 10 mechanisation centres of excellence have been established to provide capacity building to agricultural staff, mechanisation service providers and farmers. Last year, more than 210 farmers received training from the mechanisation centres of excellence.

The government will continue to establish more mechanisation service centres all across the country to take these services closer to our people.

Madam Speaker,

The country is close to achieving self-sufficiency in fertilizer production. We are already a net exporter of compound d fertiliser. The ammonia and urea plant at united capital fertiliser Zambia limited is now operational.

Zambia is, therefore, also poised to become a net exporter of ammonia and urea, creating rewarding jobs for our people. The plant will produce 180 thousand metric tonnes of ammonia and 300 thousand metric tonnes of urea annually.

Additionally, from a total investment of close to US$7 million, Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) will have the capacity to produce 144 thousand metric tonnes of granulated Compound D fertiliser and 288 thousand metric tonnes of blended fertilisers.

Madam Speaker,

We wish to thank our gallant farmers and ordinary citizens for heeding to our call to produce. You showed resilience in the face of a devasting drought in the last farming season.

We equally thank our traditional leaders for answering the call to actively engage in agriculture. This is true leadership.

We also salute our defence and security wings for playing their part in enhancing food security and fighting hunger in peace times. Indeed, food security is national security.

Working together, we have delivered the greatest harvest in our nation’s history. This is a testament to the drive and talent of our people.

Madam Speaker,

More than enough maize was produced for local consumption taking into account national food security. This success has brought some challenges in the crop marketing process. To address this, the surplus crop has been allocated for export, in some cases, as mealie meal. This value-added export will help generate the much-needed resources to continue purchasing maize from our farmers. Other challenges are being addressed to improve efficiency over time.

Madam Speaker,

We wish to keep pushing towards our target of 10 million metric tonnes of maize by 2030. We therefore call upon our farmers, ordinary citizens and national leaders, including the honourable members of this august House, to join this agriculture revolution. All good leaders should lead by example. Let us be a country of producers, not just traders and consumers.

Madam Speaker,

Livestock

Our country is uniquely positioned to derive significant economic benefit from our livestock. The sector can be one of our key exports. That is why we have set a target of US$1 billion in beef export revenues. To support this push our government has intensified disease surveillance, prevention and control measures across the country.

Our vaccination coverage against major livestock diseases, such as Contagious Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP) and Foot and Mouth Disease, is now close to 90 percent.

To boost the vaccination drive, we have continued with local production of critical vaccines. These include vaccines against Anthrax, Black Quarter, Newcastle and East Coast Fever. We are pleased to report that we have exceeded our vaccination target for anthrax.

We have also commenced the construction of the animal viral vaccine plant in Chilanga district.

Our government has intensified efforts to establish disease free zones and increase exports of beef and other animal products. In the initial phase, we are establishing four beef compartments in Eastern, Central and Southern provinces. Over time, this programme will be expanded to other regions.

Madam Speaker,

The fisheries sub-sector equally continues to register positive growth. Fish production increased from both farmed and natural sources, increasing from 178 thousand metric tonnes in 2023 to 197 thousand metric tonnes in 2024.

Our government will continue to invest in livestock and fisheries to increase production and exports, as well as enhance job creation and food security.

Madam Speaker,

Mining

Since assuming office in 2021, we have made significant progress in creating a conducive policy and operating environment for the mining sector. This has directly led to significantly more investment going into our mines. We have largely resolved the impasse at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani, which had negatively impacted our copper production. We have unlocked new mining projects and also revived mines which were dormant for decades.

In line with our production target of 3 million metric tonnes of copper per annum by 2031, production has been restored to an upward trajectory. Our annual production increased from a low of 733 thousand metric tonnes in 2021, to 821 thousand metric tonnes in 2024.

We are aggressively moving towards our target of a record breaking 1 million metric tonnes of copper production by the end of 2025. This will happen for the first time in Zambia’s mining history.

Madam Speaker,

Our first major intervention in the mining sector in 2021 was a resolution of disputes between the government of the republic of Zambia and First Quantum Minerals (FQM). This resolution led to FQM’s restored confidence in Zambia and their subsequent decision in February 2022 to invest US$1.25 billion, to expand Kansanshi mine at Sentinel Three otherwise known as S3.

Without this expansion, Kansanshi mine was scheduled to close by 2024. The additional investment has extended the life of the mine by 25 years.

Since the decision in 2022, expansion works have progressed well and we are pleased to have officiated at the commissioning of the S3 project in august this year. As a result, annual copper production at the FQM mines is expected to increase to 500 thousand metric tonnes per annum.

Madam Speaker,

Mopani Copper Mine is a crucial economic pillar on the Copperbelt. Its production had fallen and the mine was on the verge of closure in 2023. Our government took a decision to on-board a strategic equity partner who would provide both capital and supplemental expertise.

International Resource Holdings (IRH) emerged as the best choice and we, through ZCCM-IH, entered into a joint venture that unlocked US$1.1 billion of capital into Mopani.

This investment revamped mining operations at mopani and production has grown by 40% with a target of 230 thousand metric tonnes of copper per annum at peak before further expansion. More than 2,000 Zambians have been employed and local suppliers have been engaged and continue to benefit from the mine’s growth.

Madam Speaker,

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) was recklessly placed in liquidation occasioning great liability to the treasury. It was necessary to correct this expropriation from an investor who was seen to have lost public trust. Our government took the decision to re-engage Vedanta to ensure that KCM returns to production as this would not have been possible while the matter remained in court.

We have always emphasised that we should not mine nor do business in court.

KCM has paid off a large number of creditors through a scheme of arrangements and is steadily developing its production in addition to corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Madam Speaker,

In October last year, we commissioned works on the US$2 billion Barrick Lumwana Mine Super Pit Expansion Project. The project is scheduled to be operational in 2028 and will add 240, thousand metric tonnes of copper per annum.

Madam Speaker,

Our commitment to increasing copper production is further attested by our drive to revive some dormant mines. In November last year, we commissioned the re-opening of Kalengwa mine in Mufumbwe district. The mine had been closed for nearly 47 years.

The Luanshya Copper Mine’s 28 Shaft had been dormant for nearly 24 years until 2024 when we commissioned the dewatering of the shaft. This process is expected to be concluded by end of 2025, two months ahead of schedule. Once completed, this will enable Luanshya Copper Mine to reach its production target of 100 thousand metric tonnes. The revival of 28 shaft will also create 3,000 new jobs for our citizens.

Non-Ferrous China-Africa (NFCA) Mine is expected to expand with a US$500 million investment. Additionally, the entry of a new investor at Lubambe copper mine is adding to our production levels with a US$340 million investment and saving 1,500 jobs that would have been lost without this re-investment.

Besides rejuvenating and expanding old mines, we have planted the seed for new mines. These include the highly anticipated Mingomba mine in Chililabombwe, and the Kitumba mine in Mumbwa which are both in the mine development stage, along with other mines that will be announced in 2026.

Madam Speaker,

The high-resolution aerial geophysical survey, which commenced in July last year, is on course. So far, around 30 percent of the country has been surveyed.

The survey is important in identifying mineral deposits, attracting investment, supporting exploration, improving mineral resources management and adding revenue to the country.

Madam Speaker,

To curb illegal mining, our government is formalising artisanal and small-scale mining. To this end, we issued over 1,400 artisanal and small-scale mining licences to date.

The highest number of licences issued is for gold mining, accounting for 71 percent.

We urge all our artisanal, small, medium and large-scale miners to strictly adhere to legal and regulatory frameworks, safety standards, formal trade and security.

We recognise that mining is an environmentally sensitive operation. Our government remains committed to clean and eco-friendly sustainable practices in our endeavour to develop the mining industry. As such, we will strengthen environmental compliance enforcement and hold accountable those who violate our environmental protection laws.

Madam Speaker,

Tourism

Over the past four years, we have made strategic investments in tourism infrastructure, marketing, product diversification, policy reforms and community engagement. We have laid a solid foundation for a more resilient, diverse and economically impactful sector.

Madam Speaker,

Our interventions in the tourism sector are yielding positive results. We have continued to record an increase in international tourist arrivals and revenues. Tourist arrivals increased from 554 thousand in 2021, to a record 2.2 million in 2024, the largest in Zambia’s history.

This continued increase in international arrivals is largely attributed to a number of measures including the visa waiver policy to 167 countries, as well as intensified marketing and hosting of international meetings and conferences.

More investment in hotels and other hospitality infrastructure is in progress in collaboration with the private sector.

The launch of the “Destination Zambia” campaign has contributed to raising the country’s international profile, while