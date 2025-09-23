Zaloumis condemns public persecution

Zambian socialite and farmer Maria Zaloumis, popularly known as The Zedfarmer, has expressed deep concern over what she describes as a wave of public persecution, following her recent arrest in connection with a murder case currently before the courts.

Appearing visibly emotional, Zaloumis broke down in front of journalists outside the Kabwe Magistrate Court, lamenting the harsh public judgement she has faced.

She stated that being branded a murderer prior to any court ruling is not only unfair but also prejudicial to the legal process.

“I have already been convicted in the eyes of the public,” she said tearfully, adding, “It is painful and unjust to be labelled a murderer before a court of law has even determined the facts.”

Zaloumis made the remarks shortly before appearing for mention before Resident Magistrate Liswaniso Wamundila.

As the case continues to draw public interest, Zaloumis has appealed to the public and media to respect the legal process and refrain from passing judgment before the court delivers its verdict.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Wamundila adjourned the matter to October 6, 2025, for another mention due to pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court could not proceed with the next stage of the trial.

This was after Zaloumis and four others appeared in the Kabwe magistrate court for mention.

In this case, The People vs. Maria Zaloumis, Nathaniel Barthram, Daniel Chilowa, Gift Daka, and Fortune Mwitangeti involving the alleged murder of Enock Simfukwe, which occurred on August 17, 2025, in Kabwe District.

All five accused are residents of the Munyama area.

The accused are being represented by lawyer Keith Katazo from the Zambia Legal Aid Board, while the State is being represented by prosecutor Naomi Mwansa from the National Prosecution Authority.