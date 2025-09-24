At UN80 Summit, Former Envoy Mwamba Urges Overhaul of “Sidelined” Global Body

New York City, September 23, 2025 – Zambia’s former Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), His Excellency Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, has issued a call for the expedited reform of the United Nations system. Amb. Mwamba emphasized that such reforms are critical for the global body to effectively address contemporary geopolitical and humanitarian challenges.

The Ambassador made these remarks on the sidelines of the official opening of the United Nations General Assembly Heads of State and Government Summit. He stated that the commemoration of the UN’s 80th anniversary presents a pivotal opportunity to urgently modernize the institution’s structure and mechanisms.

A central point of his address was the critique of the current composition of the UN Security Council (UNSC). Amb. Mwamba highlighted the structural inequity inherent in the veto power wielded exclusively by the five permanent members (P5)—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—a framework that excludes representation from Africa and the broader Global South.

He expressed concern that this outdated architecture has diminished the UN’s relevance, citing its sidelined role in resolving major conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and protracted humanitarian crises in African regions including the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes.

Amb. Mwamba referenced his direct experience in these efforts, noting his tenure as Permanent Representative when Zambia served as Vice-Chairperson on the African Union’s Committee of Ten (C-10). This group is tasked with advancing the Common African Position on UN Reform.

Furthermore, he urged member states to support the “UN80” reform initiative, a major set of proposals launched by Secretary-General António Guterres in March 2025 aimed at streamlining the organization’s structure and internal processes. Amb. Mwamba also called for strategic collaboration between the C-10 and other reform-focused coalitions, such as the “Uniting for Consensus” group and the “Article 109 Coalition,” which comprises civil society organizations and academic experts.

Concluding his remarks, Amb. Mwamba advocated for member states to utilize the 80th anniversary to reinforce policies that protect and enhance the family unit, which he described as the fundamental group unit of society entitled to protection by the State.

Ambassador Mwamba is attending the 2025 UN General Assembly High-Level Week, which runs from September 22-29, 2025, and marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.