Kasempa 18 year old man allegdly raped

Police in Kasempa have launched investigations into a case in which an 18-year-old motorbike rider was allegedly sexually abused by three women in Kikonkomene area.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Brighton Siwale, confirmed the incident, which occurred on September 17, 2025, around 22:00 hours.

According to a statement made to the media in Kasempa, Mr. Siwale identified the victim as Mabenga aged 18, of Kikonkomene village.

Mr. Siwale explained that Mabenga reported being booked by an unknown woman to transport her home. Upon arrival, the woman allegedly entered her house, pretending to collect money, before later inviting him inside.

“When Mabenga entered, the woman locked the door, demanded sex, and was joined by two other women who threatened to call people to assault him and seize his motorbike if he refused,” Mr. Siwale stated.

He said the victim was then forced into a bedroom where he had unprotected sex with one of the women, whom he claims he can identify.

Mr. Siwale added that three days later, Mabenga reported feeling unwell and sought medical attention. He was advised by health workers to report the matter to police, who issued him with a medical report and opened a docket of rape.

He further revealed that no arrests have been made so far as investigations continue.