UPND MPs Apologise to Parliament for Missing President Lungu’s opening of Parliament

Parliament has ruled that 54 UPND Members of Parliament who boycotted President Edgar Lungu’s address to the House were in breach of parliamentary procedures and privileges.
Speaker of the House Patrick Matibini has since reprimanded the parliamentarians and ordered them to stand behind the bar and apologise to the house for their behaviour.
Delivering his ruling in Parliament yesterday, Dr Matibini said the boycott of President Lungu’s address amounted to a breach of etiquette and disrespect to the Head of State.
He said the Presidential address to the National Assembly is a solemn and important occassion that demands that MPs are at their best behaviour.
He warned that in future, he will mete out severe punishment on anyone who stays away from Parliament without permission from his office or that of the Chief Whip.
However four UPND MPs namely Jack Mwiimbu, Garry Nkombo, Ambrose Lufuma and Douglas Siakalima were not among those who were reprimanded for staying away from the President’ address as they had permission from Parliament.
And offering an apology on behalf of the 54 MPs, Mazabuka MP and Upnd chief Whip Garry Nkombo said boycotting the President’s address was a breach of Parliament privileges and procedures.
Mr Nkombo said in future, the Upnd MPs will abide by rules and procedures of the House.
President Lungu on September 30th 2016 opened the 12th national assembly which was boycotted by the opposition Upnd Members of Parliament.
However on 3rd and 4th October 2016, government Chief Whip Richard Musukwa and a Mr Emmanuel Chilekwa wrote separate letters of complaint alleging that the boycott of President Lungu’s address by the Upnd Mps was a breach of Parliamentary procedures and p
The duo also argued that the action further amounted to an abrogation of the constitution.
Thats good. Apologies accepted, but still ubufumu buchindika umwine. Did you watch how Edgar was eating Mango?
I guess the objective was already achieved …..the apology itself as it came from Gary, if you watched it on TV, didn’t sound convincing it was parliamentary requirement I guess
The four MP’s reminds me of a very unscrupulous girl I work with; she knows all the company legalities inside and out and when we do something that would sure get us fired from our work, she always goes behind our backs and covers her a$$. That’s Mwimbu, Nkombo, Lufumu and Siakalima. They made sure their a$$es where covered while the rest boycotted amatak0 pambilimbili!
During the mine strikes at the height of the fight against the one party system, there was one who always went on leave at a sign of impending strike. Management finally got wise to his tricks and charged him for incitement. Very much like the lady described above.
You want him to pretend to be God who doesn’t eat human food? Presidents come from among us and you can also become one. You’ll still remain you and not super human. Maybe you even imagine that the Queen doesn’t use the convenient room.
They didn’t have to. Cowards
Thanks
Another party that has leaders who make knee jerk emotional decisions …did they not know what they were doing? Have they only come to their senses because the issue of previleges has been breached.
That is the girl to screw. “The four MP’s reminds me of a very unscrupulous girl I work with; she knows all the company legalities inside and out and when we do something that would sure get us fired from our work, she always goes behind our backs and covers her a$$. That’s Mwimbu, Nkombo, Lufumu and Siakalima. They made sure their a$$es where covered while the rest boycotted amatak0 pambilimbili!”
Imagine ba Pulezidenti eating Mango munshila?
So true.. they already achieved what they wanted no matter what. Why rush to reprimand the law makers when no one rushed to reprimand the fake corrupt Constitutional court judges? We can stay away for as long as we want. Deal with it!!
Ubufi, wabenja, is it your mothers’ parliament to indefinitely stay away?
Please get serious with matters of national interest!
Nostradamus, what’s wrong with Edgar eating mango. The sata::::nist was eating cassava before elections hoping to get some votes. Apology accepted and it shows that they acknowledge ECL is legitimate president. Kwashala HH and Fat Albert to bow before Edgar. I can assure u they will bow down before His Excellence The president Ecl. Ba upnd, who is the president of zambia. Which presidential candidate won in 7 provinces.
If the mps who make up Upnd to be recognized as party can bow down and recognize Ecl as one legitimate president of Zambia, who is hh and gbm to not acknowledge the head of state. Without these mps Upnd would be like narep or green party.
The UPND MPs have eaten their own vomit.
Dear Mr speaker sir, We know that missing parliament is breach of procedures. We apologise to make you happy!!!! That was sarcastic I thought? What do you thin? Apologising to make the speaker happy?
Ifyakunya fye iwe qwa NA qwe! That is not what Hon. Nkombo said. He unreservedly apologised and made commitment that they will ensure this doesn’t happen again. You are such a douche bag!
This shows how a bunch of f00ls they are. Why boycott in the first place. Misled by a satnist
UNDP MPs did not miss illegitimate Edward’s opening Address they boycotted it. Its their Constitutional right to walk away or boycott an Address from an i?legitimate President. The MPs apologised to who? How can they apologise for having their vote victory stolen by the very vote thief? This boycotting of Parliamentary sessions happens all the time throughout Constitutional Democracies in the World. Why should Zambia be an exception? Protesting injustices and electoral malpractices is normal and a constitutional right. As long as the UPND Petition is not heard and disposed off UPND MPs should continue to boycott Lungu’s Address and functions becoz he remains an illegitimately President.Period. U earn legitimacy. U don’t demand respect and legitimacy.
You need to quickly suck your coke and come to terms that presidential petition hearing is a non starter because it died the moment Ecl was sworn in. If I were you I can wait for 2021 election results and petition afresh.
Let’s move on and just campaign for 2021. You may get my vote only if you can remove GBM and disassociate with Guy Scott & Co.
It is not democratic go have one party fuld in a multiparty system. Why should opposition listen to ruling? What is the point of a multiparty system if the rules can be broken? GBM stays
They boycotted the President’s official opening because at that time the wounds of an electoral defeat were still fresh not to mention the constitutional court’s denial of their right to be heard. At least for now the wounds are beginning to heal. God bless Zambia.
Apology after death after been sentenced to jail and u come to say am sorry, ths ecl opening parliament wont be reopen tht z past my MP for get about apology continue working for pipo. thank all
A lot of youths are still in jail. Rapists are on the street and some have been appointed as diplomats
Apology for what? Wake up Zambia wake up. This is on your door step
You dont you eat mango so why should Edgar’s eating mango be an issue…let’s stop being petty and childish – grow up and move on in life.
IT IS GOOD THAT THEY HAVE APOLOGIZED BUT I FEEL THERE IS NO WINNER THERE. IT IS LIKE A STEP FATHER STANDING WITH A BIG WHIP IN FRONT OF YOUR STEP SON AND TELLING HIM STOP CALLING U UNCLE & CALL U DAD INSTEAD. HE WILL CALL U DAD DEFINITELY WHEN YOU ARE THERE BUT THE MOMENT U LEAVE, U WILL GET THE WORST NAME EVER. THERE ARE THINGS THAT U CAN FORCE PEOPLE & THOSE U CAN NEVER FALSE. I WOULD HAVE BEEN HAPPY IF UPND MPs DID APOLOGIZE ON THEIR OWN WITHOUT ANYONE STANDING WITH A BIG STICK AS IT WERE. A TRUE APOLOGY COMES OUT OF THE REALIZATION THAT ONE MADE A MISTAKE. TO OUR HON. SPEAKER, DO NOT BE USED TO SETTLE POLITICAL ISSUES IN OUR HONORABLE HOUSE.
The speaker is not being used Jay Jay. He is merely enforcing the rules of parliament. Notice the apology coming only when he threatens their parliamentary privileges. Bunch of cowards if you ask me only in parliament for their pockets. If they were advancing a real cause, they should have stood their ground and suffered the consequences. But not these clowns, doing it just because HH said so!
Important point to me is that Gary Nkombo apologised on behalf of his fellow MPs from for now I will call UPND and not their new party. STRESS: He APOLOGISED for breaching parliamentary etiquet and for DISRESPECT to the head of state. In other words, the MPs are now saying they respect the head od state, never mind the analogy to step fathers and step sons. We all abide by the rules of society whether we agree with them or not, whether we are pretending or not is immaterial. Sit in parliament, attend the President’s speech, show all the motions of etiquwr or respect, that is all that matters, what is in your mind e.g. thinking like a donkey is all yours we are not interested.
Many times we say sir to our boss and he is fired what you call him is your baby but we should still show some humanity unless we are donkeys. In fact you.may find that he becomes your boss again in the same place or elsewhere.
In the case of the MPs they find themselves with Edgar Lungu as their president in the event that they crossed the floor or HH decided to dissolve his party and become part of PF…it has happened before…
Only in Zambia are people FORCED to acknowledge a CHIEF THIEF as President!
This apology does not legitimise a STOLEN ELECTION! The ONLY thing that will do that is for the petition to be heard, and of course that is exactly what Lungu is afraid of because he KNOWS the elections were a fraud on the people of Zambia.
In Arusha, Tanzania President Magufuli was asked to go and open a shopping Mall. He refused and said “What is my commerce minister going to be doing”. He said it was a cost for him to move from Dar to Arusha, in the same country. The man is cost conscious even travelling within country. He further said ” I want to be opening manufacturing industries not shopping mall”
If it was Lazy Lungu he would be on the Challenger before the caller even hangs up…any opportunity to get away from his older Chamwama wife Ester to dance and party!!
Boycotting a Parliamentary seating is a human right. UPND has accused Lungu of electoral fraud and so why should their MPs recognise an electoral thief by listening to his fraudulent address? The so called apology does not solve Lungu’s illegitimacy. Until the Petition is heard and disposed off Lungu’s illegitimacy remains. Lungu , Kabila of DRC and Jammeh of Gambia are the same. They are clinging to power illegally. Lungu should resolve the Petition problem so that his legitimacy can be restored.
The pf fights that happened yesterday in eastern province. Anyone with information please
..such apologies remind me of a deacon who molests a young girl sexually and in the end he kneels down before God to be forgiven…for he did not know what he was doing…and blames the devil….
In life apologies are made. Today one can be a victor and tomorrow a victim. when you are on the victor side do not deride the victim because GOD is watching. Whether you support ECL or HH, you must know that GOD is bigger than the victor and victim. Name calling will not help but be forgiving and meek towards others.
Calling someone a ******** or fraudster is not before the eyes of GOD. Remember NOAH’s mistake after the flood and how the three sons acted. let us learn something.
fear GOD and give HIM the glory in your words, feelings and actions.
WHICH PRETENDING ARE THEY EXHIBITING HERE?
1. PRETENDING THAT THEY ARE APOLOGETIC?
2.PRETENDING THAT THEY WON THE ELECTIONS?
3.PRETENDING THAT THEY ACCEPT THAT HEECL IS PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA?
4.PRETENDING THAT THEY ARE SORRY?
ACTUALLY IT DOESN’T MATTER, AS LONG AS IT IS ON RECORD THAT THEY APPOLOGISED. PERIOD.
AND ARE THEY GOING TO APOLOGIZE FOR THE TANTRUMS OF MUSHIPE AT MULUNGUSHI CONFERENCE?
AND FOR SHUNNING ALL STATE FUNCTIONS?
KIKIKIKIKI…., THATS WHY THE BEMBAS SAY, “INAMA YA MWAICHE, TAINONA”
Good day fellow cadres. One zambia one nation whether we like or not. I have a very simple and straightforward question for my friends in UPND. I am somehow lost. Can someone from UPND prove to me how the votes were stolen. I am meant to believe that upnd had representation o over the country. How, when, who, where. I will vote for HH and ba Fat when u prove to me. I will vote for hh when he denounces SATANA!!!!!!! HAVE U HEARD THAT GBV HAS BEATEN HH AND RESIGNED. HH HAS BEEN RUSHED TO UTH.
This is all lies from Sakala’s propaganda Newspaper, Daily lies. This all photoshopping and a misrepresention of facts. Garry Nkombo never gave such an apology. Its Richard Sakala’s fiction of imagination. This Is typical behavior of a Convict protecting a fellow convict. Until the Petition is heard and determined, UPND MPs and their Leaders will Never recognise the fraudulent and illegitimate Lungu. It follows therefore that UPND MPs will never attend a Function which illegitimate Lungu will illegally officiate at. This Petition is haunting Edward and the sooner he resolves It the better for Edward and Zambia.
Mwape you think so? Im also doubting this story
UPND grows up. Yaba chawama sana. Perhaps Lets commend them