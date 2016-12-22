UPND MPs Apologise to Parliament for Missing President Lungu’s opening of Parliament

Parliament has ruled that 54 UPND Members of Parliament who boycotted President Edgar Lungu’s address to the House were in breach of parliamentary procedures and privileges.

Speaker of the House Patrick Matibini has since reprimanded the parliamentarians and ordered them to stand behind the bar and apologise to the house for their behaviour.

Delivering his ruling in Parliament yesterday, Dr Matibini said the boycott of President Lungu’s address amounted to a breach of etiquette and disrespect to the Head of State.

He said the Presidential address to the National Assembly is a solemn and important occassion that demands that MPs are at their best behaviour.

He warned that in future, he will mete out severe punishment on anyone who stays away from Parliament without permission from his office or that of the Chief Whip.

However four UPND MPs namely Jack Mwiimbu, Garry Nkombo, Ambrose Lufuma and Douglas Siakalima were not among those who were reprimanded for staying away from the President’ address as they had permission from Parliament.

And offering an apology on behalf of the 54 MPs, Mazabuka MP and Upnd chief Whip Garry Nkombo said boycotting the President’s address was a breach of Parliament privileges and procedures.

Mr Nkombo said in future, the Upnd MPs will abide by rules and procedures of the House.

President Lungu on September 30th 2016 opened the 12th national assembly which was boycotted by the opposition Upnd Members of Parliament.

However on 3rd and 4th October 2016, government Chief Whip Richard Musukwa and a Mr Emmanuel Chilekwa wrote separate letters of complaint alleging that the boycott of President Lungu’s address by the Upnd Mps was a breach of Parliamentary procedures and p

The duo also argued that the action further amounted to an abrogation of the constitution.