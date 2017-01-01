President Lungu commits to improving education sector in Zambia



President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving the quality of education in the country by making resources available to the education sector.

President Lungu said that educating children is critical to the progress of the country and his government is committed to promote education.

Speaking when donating food and non-food items to in fulfillment of his annual New Year donation to the less privileged in society to Needs Care Day Centre, President Lungu urged children at the orphanage to take education seriously.

The Head of State has urged them to put their education first in life so that they too can become teachers, engineers, Ministers, and president among other careers.

President Lungu has assured the nation that no child will suffer at the expense of been disadvantaged saying government is doing everything possible to ensure that they get good education and health services.

President Lungu said considering that many children in Zambia especially orphans are facing numerous challenges; he felt it necessary to take a role in assisting them.

He has reiterated government’s commitment to combine efforts and contribute towards supporting the poor population.

President Lungu was accompanied by the First Lady Esther Lungu, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu CHilufya, and Lusaka Province PF Chairperson for Women Maggie Mumba and Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata among others.

And speaking when receiving the donations, Needs Care Day Centre Director Esther Mkadawire conveyed the appreciation of the children and their caregivers to President Lungu for showing commitment to alleviate poverty in the country.

Ms. Mkadawire says many children at the orphanage are going through numerous challenges.

She cited lack of food, enough spaces for construction of more class room blocks, transport, school fees as some of the problems children are facing.

And Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata praised president Lungu for been the first president to visit the compound.