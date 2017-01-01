Kambwili given 7 days ultimatum to exculpate himself over alleged gross misconduct

The Patriotic Front (PF) has given Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili a seven day ultimatum to exculpate himself over alleged gross misconduct.
PF Deputy Spokesperson, Frank Bwalya says this follows a complaint by Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda over Dr. Kambwili’s harassment.
Mr. Bwalya says Mr. Chanda who is also Copperbelt PF youth Chairperson alleges that Dr. Kambwili has continued using abusive language on him even calling him a witch.
He told ZNBC News in an interview today that a lot more PF members have been complaining about Dr. Kambwili’s alleged abuse against other members.
Mr. Bwalya says the complaints have forced party Secretary General, Davis Mwila to write and demand an exculpatory letter from Dr. Kambwili.
And Dr. Kambwili confirmed receipt of the letter from Mr. Mwila saying he will respond to it appropriately.
He however complained that the truth will set him free because he suspects that there is an agenda in the whole issue.
Meanwhile Mr. Bwalya has urged party members and Zambians to heed President Edgar Lungu’s New Year message.
He says the public must digest and act on the President’s message.
New comers telling the old guard what to do, well done RB your are ruling Zambia from the back ground, EL is just there to save face. Its just like RB having his third term.
Kambwili, PF will finish to poin8t of befrieding Mmembe and Doroth Siliya
Frank Bwalya! He is becoming big than his pants, I see RB’s hand in this PF mess, and Edgar is a weak useless leader, he is far much better in a tarven than in state house,,
Not too long ago, Bwalya and Kambwili were trading insults at each other on a live radio show. At that time, Chishimba was the boss – in the driving seat, saying Frank was a mad ex-priest. Now, Frank seems to be calling the shots.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
its time to separate boys from men in the PF. I holding sand in my palms let the most daring bampula it , lets wait and see.
Davies Mwila you are destroying our party. Losing to an independent candidate was a wake up call especially that you were given a chance in cabinet. Work at what made u lose and move foward which hunting wont take our beloved PF anywhere.
The beginning of the end of pf i have never seen a ruling party being so fragile and disorganized no one fears or respect Edgar in pf thats why everyone is a spokesperson they just Wake-up and rush to the Media without checking first with their boss deep down they know he didn’t win the elections as for kambwili they are taking you down it’s up to you to decide if you want to go down on your own and let them enjoy the fruits of your lobour
UPNDonkeys will be grinning at this. Well, apart from showing us your donkey teeth, there will nothing else for you. This is an internal matter, sort out your own like how to integrate the new comer and bemba monkey GBM in your party so that he can become your next presidential candidate…..hiho hiho hiho hiho hiho…..kikikikiki
IS THERE ANYONE ELSE THAT COULD ISSUE STATEMENTS ON BEHALF OF PF? BWALYA IS POISON!!
Jeremiah 23:1
“The LORD says, “The leaders of my people are sure to be judged. They were supposed to watch over my people like shepherds watch over their sheep. But they are causing my people to be destroyed and scattered.”
Frank and Jean, watch what you saying cause CK will be the next president of Zambia. Your days are numbered. Basoko!
IT’S NOT HAD TO SEE FRANK BWALYA IS A DIVIDER. FRANK BWALYA PLEASE TAKE YOUR EVIL INTENTIONS SOMEWHERE ELSE. PLEASE FELLOW ZAMBIANS DO NOT, I REPEAT DO NOT LISTEN OR BELIEVE FRANK BWALYA. ALL HE WANTS TO DO IS DIVIDE OUR LAND. FATHER BWALYA SHOULD BE REJECTED NOW!!!!!!