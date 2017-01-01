Kambwili given 7 days ultimatum to exculpate himself over alleged gross misconduct

The Patriotic Front (PF) has given Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili a seven day ultimatum to exculpate himself over alleged gross misconduct.

PF Deputy Spokesperson, Frank Bwalya says this follows a complaint by Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda over Dr. Kambwili’s harassment.

Mr. Bwalya says Mr. Chanda who is also Copperbelt PF youth Chairperson alleges that Dr. Kambwili has continued using abusive language on him even calling him a witch.

He told ZNBC News in an interview today that a lot more PF members have been complaining about Dr. Kambwili’s alleged abuse against other members.

Mr. Bwalya says the complaints have forced party Secretary General, Davis Mwila to write and demand an exculpatory letter from Dr. Kambwili.

And Dr. Kambwili confirmed receipt of the letter from Mr. Mwila saying he will respond to it appropriately.

He however complained that the truth will set him free because he suspects that there is an agenda in the whole issue.

Meanwhile Mr. Bwalya has urged party members and Zambians to heed President Edgar Lungu’s New Year message.

He says the public must digest and act on the President’s message.