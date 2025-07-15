Chief Nkana of the Lamba people of the Copperbelt Province has advised his subjects against selling all their crops at the expense of consumption following an enhanced harvest recorded this year.

During the 2023/2024 season, some parts of the country experienced droughts leading to low yields.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News in Ndola, Chief Nkana said no family should go hungry after good rains experienced during the 2024-2025 season leading to a good harvest posted in various parts of the country this year.

The Traditional leader, whose Chiefdom covers some parts of Lufwanyama, Kalulushi and Kitwe, noted that some families have a tendency of selling all their crops such as maize and end up experiencing hunger prior to the next harvest.

“When God blesses you with a good harvest you best safeguard food such as maize. We always tell our subject about this matter. As Chiefs it is our duty to advise our people to avoid hunger,” Chief Nkana said.

He said preserving crops for consumption is key to preventing hunger at household level.

“Like the Government has been advocating, no one should go hungry after this year’s bumper harvest. People should not struggle to put food on the table. We don’t want hunger in the Chiefdom. We don’t want anyone to die of hunger,” Chief Nkana said.