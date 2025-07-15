By Benedict Tembo

A routine visit to James Lawless Hospital in Ndola by the Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) on June 27 turned into an unforgettable moment for one of its board members, Dr. Rosemary Kumwenda, when a hospital ward was named in her honour — a tribute she had no idea was planned.

Dr. Kumwenda, who has served as ZFDS Board Chairperson since August 2022, was visibly surprised when the hospital management unveiled the newly named ward.

The recognition, kept secret by hospital staff and ZFDS management, was meant to acknowledge her outstanding leadership and decades-long service to Zambia’s health sector.

“The ward came as a great surprise to me and other board members. It underscores the fact that we understand our roles as board and management,” Dr. Kumwenda said in an interview.

According to Dr. Kumwenda, the idea of honouring individuals who played key roles in the organisation’s recapitalisation had been discussed during previous board meetings.

She cited former Health Minister Sylvia Masebo, who appointed the current board in 2022, as a notable supporter of ZFDS’s renewed mission to deliver quality healthcare to underserved areas.

“So going forward, family and friends will support me to own the ward and continue providing support to the Zambia Flying Doctor Service for many years to come. “I feel immensely privileged,” she said.

Dr. Kumwenda began her medical career in 1987 and previously held senior roles in the Ministry of Health, including as District Director of Health in both Livingstone and Lusaka. During her tenure, she oversaw the construction of seven first-level hospitals in Lusaka — located in Chelstone, Chipata, Matero, George, Chawama, Kanyama, and Chilenje — under the national health reform programme.

She later joined the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where she worked at both national and international levels. Her last post before retirement in July 2022 was as Health and Development Team Leader based in Istanbul, Turkey, covering 18 countries across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Throughout her career, Dr. Kumwenda received several awards, including the UNDP Best Team Leader award and long-service recognitions for 5, 10, and 20 years. She was also honoured with the Diamond Jubilee Award by St. Monica’s Alumni.

Despite the challenges of her role, Dr. Kumwenda emphasised that service has always been her priority.

“There is a lot of work that the ZFDS board members do, and it has never been for the reward. The allowance is minimal. But the results are visible, and people can relate to what ZFDS does and how important it is for reaching remote communities with quality health services,” she said.

As she prepares to celebrate her 64th birthday on July 20, Dr. Kumwenda’s legacy in Zambia’s healthcare sector is not only documented in policy and progress — but now, permanently inscribed on the walls of James Lawless Hospital.