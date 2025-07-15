Bitcoin is on track to reach $125,000 in the coming days, predicts Nigel Green, CEO of global finan coal advisory giant deVere Group, as support from President Trump, sweeping regulatory moves in Washington, and accelerating institutional demand converge to drive the cryptocurrency’s price to new highs.

“Bitcoin has blasted through $122,000, and all the indicators point to $125,000 in sight this week,” says Nigel Green. “It’s being powered by deep political backing, new regulatory clarity, and sustained institutional inflows. This is a powerful combination we haven’t seen at this scale before.”

The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged to $121,207 early Monday, doubling its value over the past year. The gains follow a flurry of developments in the US, including President Trump’s public positioning as the “crypto president” and a series of bills scheduled for debate in the House of Representatives this week.

Among them, the Genius Act is expected to create a federal framework for stablecoins—one of the most significant regulatory steps the US has taken to date.

“This is not crypto on the fringe anymore,” says deVere CEO..

“This is front and center of US financial policy. Trump is championing it, lawmakers are acting on it, and Wall Street is all-in.”

The renewed drive from Washington is turbocharging optimism in markets already buoyed by record-breaking inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Major players including BlackRock and Fidelity are continuing to scale up their exposure, sending a powerful signal to both retail and institutional investors.

“Wall Street has crossed the Rubicon,” Nigel Green continues. “The capital is committed. The infrastructure is there. The political will is building. The market is responding exactly as we expected.”

deVere has previously forecast Bitcoin reaching $150,000 within this cycle—a target the firm is now doubling down on.

“The trajectory to $150K is intact, but investors should expect a sharp move to $140K, then a healthy sell-off before we power higher,” says Nigel Green.

“Investments of this magnitude don’t move in straight lines. They surge, cool, consolidate, then break out again. That’s the phase we’re entering.”

Bitcoin’s surge is also being echoed in related equities, with US-listed crypto miners and ETF-linked stocks substantial gains. Bitcoin’s market cap now exceeds $2.3 trillion, reinforcing its grip on the $3.8 trillion global digital asset space.

“The scale of capital entering the space is rewriting the map,” Nigel Green adds. “This isn’t hype. This is asset reallocation on a global level.”

deVere attributes the current rally not just to speculation, but to fundamental changes in the structure of the market. Recent moves by nation-states, institutional allocators, and regulators are helping to strip away the longstanding barriers to mainstream crypto adoption.

“Once the US locks in a formal framework, we expect others to follow. This is how the tipping point begins,” he says.

He concludes: The $125K milestone is within reach now, and when it comes, it will confirm what we’ve been saying: that Bitcoin is not only back, but can be expected to break through every ceiling put in front of it if the momentum continues.”