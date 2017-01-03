Jericho Shinde cautions Zambia Under-20

Ex-Nkana and Zambia midfielder Jericho Shinde has cautioned hosts Zambia Under-20 against complacency ahead of next month’s Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations on home soil.

Shinde said the Junior Chipolopolo should forget their recent triumph at the COSAFA Cup and shift attention to the Africa Cup.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s boys last month won the COSAFA Cup with a perfect record which saw them beat hosts South Africa 2-1 in the final.

“COSAFA and Africa Cup are two different platforms so we should not be carried away. Playing against teams like South Africa and the rest in this region is a piece of cake for Zambia,” Shinde said.

“We will be tested when will host the Africa Cup. Getting the cup calls for hard work from all stakeholders,” the former Kalulushi Modern Stars coach said.

Shinde said as hosts Zambia must aim to excel at the championship.

“As hosts we must ensure that we win the cup. If we can’t win why even host the tournament in the first place We have home advantage as hosts. We know the territory and everything,” Shinde said.

Zambia are in Group A with Egypt, Guinea and Mali while Group B has Senegal, South Africa and Sudan.