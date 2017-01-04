Kabole Jnr ponders future after Nchanga loan stint

Young Power Dynamos striker Emmanuel Kabole is seeking another stint in the FAZ Super Division following the expiry of his one-year loan deal at Nchanga Rangers.

Nchanga coach Bruce Mwape handed the 23-year-old player a top flight debut earlier last season in a match Zesco United beat the Chingola side 2-0.

Kabole, the son of veteran trainer Fordson Kabole, went on to feature in eight more games for Nchanga.

The youngster cherishes the experience he gained at Nchanga Stadium.

“I had a good experience at Nchanga Rangers even though it was tough at times. I never thought I could play at that highest level of Zambian football,” Kabole said.

“I was taught to be focused in each and every game you have to play. Also to be fit all the time because if you are not fit you can’t compete,” he said.

“Thanks to coach Bruce Mwape for believing in me. I also salute Nchanga management and supporters.

Kabole is pondering his future after leaving Nchanga.

“I have to go back to my club Young Power while thinking about my future. At Young Power they support me a lot so they will help me to decide,” he said.

Kabole revealed he gets inspiration from his father, a former Power Dynamos, Roan United and Nchanga trainer.

“Dad inspires me because he is a true champion. He tells me to work hard, remain disciplined and to respect people.”