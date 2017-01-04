Nyirenda: I decide who plays for Zambia

Wedson Nyirenda has warned that he alone will decide who will play for Zambia during his tenure as Chipolopolo coach.

The Zambia coach told ZNBC that he will ensure he carries out the mandate he was hired for to rebuild Zambia beyond the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and well into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

“No man can impose a player on me, then I will walk away, that’s how I work,” Nyirenda said on ZNBC Sunday Interview.

“Whoever wants to impose players, let him also lay out his philosophy.”

Nyirenda is four games into his long-term contract with FAZ and is unbeaten in his last two matches with a 1-0 away win over Uganda in a friendly and a 1-1 draw on the road against Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup Group B qualifier.

This is after a shaky start that began with a 2-1 home loss to Nigeria in a 2018 Group B Qualifier and a 1-0 friendly defeat away against Zimbabwe.

Zambia’s next assignment is a yet to be confirmed friendly in March and later the 2019 Africa Cup and 2018 CHAN qualifiers in June and July respectively before hosting Algeria on August 28 in the two sides third Group B qualifying match.