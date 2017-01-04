Maize Stock Bora caterpillars invade Chongwe farms



A different type of caterpillar known as maize stock bora has hit Chongwe District and it is feasting on the maize farms.

This is a different type of caterpillar from the army worms that have attacked maize in other parts of the country.

This was revealed this morning by Acting Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo who accompanied Vice President Inonge Wina to assess the damage caused by the maize stock bora caterpillars on the maize fields in the district.

Mr Katambo disclosed that 28,882 small scale farmers have been affected who have planted 26,000 hectors of maize.

And Vice President Inonge Wina has encouraged farmers not to be discouraged but replant early maturing maize seed.

Mrs Wina said farmers should also consider planting other crops than can mature during the remaining part of the rainy season apart from maize.

And Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe who was part of the entourage said government’s quick response will serve the maize crop by the provision 1,360 litres of paste control chemicals to save the maize.

He said 17,220 hectors has been affected in the district out of the 33,000 to 35,000 total hectrage in Chongwe District.

Mr Mwakalombe who is also Chongwe MP said the situation is worse in Katoba and Kaluwe areas.