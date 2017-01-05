President Lungu to attend Ghana’s inauguration of a new of President

President Edgar Lungu is this Friday, January 6, 2017 expected in Accra, Ghana for the inauguration of President Elect Nana Addo-Kufo.
President Lungu will join several heads of state and government at the inauguration of the new Ghanian leader.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba confirmed the President’s trip to ZNBC news. Mr. Kalaba said President Lungu will on Sunday, January 8, 2017 hold bilateral talks with his Ghanian counterpart before returning to Zambia.
At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Ghana, President Edgar Lungu will travel to Accra, the capital city of Ghana for the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 7th, 2017.
About 12 Heads of State from some African and European countries are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
President of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara will be the Special Guest Speaker at the inauguration which will also see in attendance 13 other government representatives, five international representatives of multilateral organizations and a number of ex-presidents from West Africa and other parts of the world.
The ceremony will take place at the Black Star Square in the national capital, Accra, on Saturday, with close to 6,000 guests attending, according to Shirley Ayorkor Botwe, a member of the Transition Team of the incoming administration.
Nana Akufo-Addo defeated incumbent President John Dramani Mahama in last month’s general election after polling 53.8 percent of the total valid votes cast while Mahama garnered 44.4 percent.
He will be the fifth president of Ghana since 1992.
Meanwhile, President will today travel to the Copperbelt for state and party programmes.
The President will be accompanied by the following members of the party central committee: Dr Ngosa Simbyakula(national chairman); SG Mr Davis Mwila; Hon Jean Kapata(chairperson for elections); Mr. Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda (chairperson for finance); Mr Samuel Mukupa (presidential campaign manager); and Mr Frank Bwalya (chairperson Information);
