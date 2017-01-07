Nkana sign Aaron Katebe

FAZ Super Division side Nkana have announced the signing of gifted defender Aaron Katebe from champions Zanaco.

The Wusakile outfit confirmed in a statement on Friday that Katebe has signed a one-year deal.

He joins Nkana alongside midfielder Samson Chilupe who signed a two-year contract from Nakambala Leopards.

“As you are aware, we are trying to make sure that we reinforce the squad before the start of the soccer season and so far we have signed new deals with Aaron Katebe and Sam Chilupe,” Nkana Chief Executive Officer Ken Mwansa stated.

Katebe has played for Morocco’s Moghreb Tétouan, F.C. Platinum of Zimbabwe and Afrisport.

Nkana say they are in the process of signing more players ahead of the 2017 season.