Power Dynamos want Simon Bwalya back

Power Dynamos have confirmed that they are interested in re-signing winger Simon Bwalya from Nkana.

Club Chief Executive Officer Ricky Mamfunda said Power have written to Nkana to inquire about Bwalya.

The player moved from Arthur Davies to Nkana Stadium in 2013.

“We have written to our colleagues Nkana over Simon so we are just waiting for a response,” Mamfunda said.

Earlier this week, Bwalya was rumored to have signed a contract with Power but the player has refuted the unconfirmed reports.

“Good evening my beloved Nkana family. I just want you to know that I still have a running contract with the team, meaning I am still a Nkana player. I have never signed anything with Power”, Bwalya wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He was one of the best performers at Nkana last season.