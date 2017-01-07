Mawere slams 2017 CAF U20 Cup skeptics

Sports Minister Moses Mawere has fumed over skepticism surrounding Zambia’s preparedness to host next month’s CAF Under-20 Championship.

There are fears that Zambia may not host a successful youth championship owing to the reported K36m deficit in the budget.

But Mawere declared that Zambia was ready to host the event which begins on February 26.

“Who are those saying that the tournament won’t be a success? Are they officials or just tambas (spectators),” he remarked.

“As government we are on top of things. We are equal to the task

Let the public not speculate in any way. Let the public not panic, let them relax,” he said.

Mawere clarified that the reported deficit does not exist.

“Government is releasing money at an appropriate time. We are releasing money as need arise. Some funds will used during the actual tournament,” he said.

The eight-team competition will feature hosts Zambia, Cameroon, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, South Africa and Sudan.

“We are ready to host the tournament. I am expecting Zambians to support the tournament. Let them turn in numbers during matches.”