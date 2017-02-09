Lungu puts Chishinga Ranch breeding Centre on Monday Cabinet Agenda

President Edgar Lungu has proposed the Chishinga Ranch breeding Centre to be one of the items for discussion during his next week Monday Cabinet meeting.

Speaking when he toured the Chishinga breeding Centre in Pambashe area of Kawambwa District, President Lungu called for a discussion involving the Minister of Livestock, Luapula Provincial Minister and the two Permanent Secretaries from the ministry of Livestock and the Province to discuss the Chishinga centre required support for vibrancy.

President Lungu said Luapula is animal disease free, has favorable weather patterns with good rains and abundant water.

He said it is important to promote livestock breeding in the region because the conditions to support livestock breeding were available

The Head of State added that it is equally important to beef up staff at the Centre the animals to be managed well.

He is however disappointed that the Centre has an animal drinker facility which had been disused for the past three years.

Centre Acting Coordinator Moono Mayoba informed the President that the main borehole at the Centre is malfunctional because it needs a K5,000 sparepat.

Area Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela was equally surprised that the Centre’s main borehole was malfunctioning just because of a K5,000 sparepart which he pledged in the presence of the Head of State that he will provide.

President Lungu is optimistic that the Cente has the potential to revive and regain its initial vision of breeding animals for sale to the locals for onward breeding purposes.

Mr. Chitotela explained that the Centre was started in the UNIP Government with 100,000 hectares of land until when the MMD took over power in 1991 when it was re-demarcated to offer the former employees benefits which has only left 44,000 hectares of land at the moment.