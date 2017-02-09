ZNBC has not been sold to a Chinese firm, it is not for sale-Information Minister

Government has said that ZNBC remains a public broadcaster contrary to media reports suggesting it has been sold to a Chinese firm. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, said that ZNBC has partnered with Start Times to ensure that a special vehicle operates the facilities and raises money to pay the loan obtained for implementing phase 2 and 3 of the digital migration process.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Ms Mulenga said ZNBC has 40 percent shareholding while Start Times has 60 percent shareholding. Ms Mulenga said the joint venture is now operational and it is called Top Star Communications Limited.

The Minister explained that the company will operate the public signal distributor and will ensure that all 1,250,000 decoders are sold to the public.

Meanwhile, Ms Mulenga said that the mandate of the board of ZNBC came to an end on16th December 2016. She said government is in the process of identifying individuals to sit on the new board.

Ms Mulenga said as per procedure the individuals identified will have to be ratified by parliament before she can formerly appoint them.

And Government has urged opposition political party leaders to be realistic and objective in providing checks and balances. Chief Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says the opposition should also appreciate development projects by the PF administration.

Ms Mulenga said that the PF is delivering according to its campaign promises and should be given kudos. She was speaking to ZNBC News in an interview at Mass Media complex. Ms. Mulenga said the opposition should be partners with the Government in advancing national development.

The Minister of Information also said that Government was in consultation with various stakeholders on the Access to Information Bill.

Ms Mulenga emphasized that Government will remain committed to media reforms as promised during the 2016 election campaigns.