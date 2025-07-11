It’s the kind of news that quietly shifts the ground for a rural community. After years of relying on distant facilities during emergencies, Kanchibiya will now have a District Hospital of its own. MP Sunday Chanda describes it as a “gift of life and dignity,” reflecting not just improved healthcare access, but a deeper move toward equity in national development. For many residents, this means fewer referrals to Mpika or Kasama, faster emergency response, and better chances at survival.

Chanda also used the moment to spotlight another long-standing issue: representation. With over 125,000 people spread across a vast area, he believes it’s time Kanchibiya was considered for additional constituencies. Alongside road improvements and communication upgrades, the hospital forms part of a larger call to invest more intentionally in Zambia’s rural districts.

The full statement, released on 11th July 2025, underscores growing efforts to bridge regional disparities in healthcare delivery and governance and the extent to which infrastructure decisions are becoming tied to both human need and political voice.

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

Date: 11th July 2025

A DISTRICT HOSPITAL FOR KANCHIBIYA: A GIFT OF LIFE AND DIGNITY FROM THE HH ADMINISTRATION

I welcome with deep appreciation the announcement made on the floor of Parliament by the Hon. Minister of Health regarding the construction of a District Hospital in Kanchibiya. This is not just a healthcare investment, it is a profound step toward dignity, equity, and justice for the people of Kanchibiya.

For too long, our people have endured the hardship of medical referrals to Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital in Mpika or Kasama General Hospital, often under emergency circumstances and in the absence of reliable transport or communication. This hospital, once constructed, will save lives, reduce suffering, and restore confidence in our health system.

This project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being and supports other goals such as SDG 9 on infrastructure development, SDG 10 on reducing inequalities, and SDG 1 on poverty eradication. It brings Zambia closer to universal health coverage (UHC), especially for rural citizens who have long been left behind.

The hospital will improve:

(i) Access to emergency, maternal, and chronic healthcare.

(ii) Retention of qualified health workers in rural Kanchibiya.

(iii) Health outcomes for over 125,000 residents of the district.

To support this transformative health facility, the construction of the Chambeshi – Chinkobo Road will be vital in ensuring swift access to the hospital, especially in emergency situations. In addition, the communication towers already allocated to Kanchibiya will enhance emergency coordination, telemedicine, and community health messaging.

This hospital will stand not only as a building but as a beacon of progress and a testament to President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to rural development. It will be the most impactful health project gifted to Kanchibiya under this administration.

Moreover, Kanchibiya is hungry for development, not only as a new district but as a dynamic region with vast geographic size and growing population needs. With four Chiefdoms, ten wards, and over 125,000 residents spread across 8,800 square kilometers, the district meets the threshold to be demarcated into more than the current one constituency.

Greater representation through constituency delimitation would bring Parliament closer to the people, enhance service delivery, and allow for more equitable resource allocation. As Kanchibiya grows, so too must its voice in national governance.

As Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya, I pledge my full support to the Ministry of Health, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, and all relevant institutions to see both the District Hospital and delimitation agenda implemented successfully and urgently. Together, let us give life, voice, and dignity to the people of Kanchibiya.

Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, MP

Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency