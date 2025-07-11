Advertisement Banner
Friday, July 11, 2025
Subscribe
Advertisement Banner
General News

If Jumping to Conclusions Was a Person”: 4Na5’s Stage Dive Flop Lands Him in Hospital

By Chief Editor
0
67 views
Artist jumps into crowd with the hope of being caught

Share

Aftermath of the stunt gone wrong

Popular Copperbelt musician 4Na5 received medical treatment at Ndola Teaching Hospital after a failed stage jump during a performance at the trade fair in Ndola.

According to eyewitness accounts, the artist attempted to leap from the stage into the crowd in a dramatic move intended to excite fans. However, in a surprising twist, the audience moved away just before he landed, resulting in a hard fall that left him visibly injured.

One fan, still in disbelief, summed up the moment with biting humour: “If jumping to conclusions was a person, it would be 4Na5!”

Medical personnel at the scene quickly responded, and the artist was transported to hospital where he was treated for broken bones. His current condition is stable, though the full extent of his injuries has not yet been disclosed.

The incident has sparked concern and conversation among fans and fellow performers, with many expressing shock at the turn of events. Known for his energetic performances and close interaction with audiences, 4Na5’s bold move appeared to be a spontaneous effort to engage with the crowd — one that unfortunately ended in injury.

No official statement has been released by his management team or the trade fair organizers regarding the incident or the safety protocols in place during the performance.

As the artist recovers, fans across the country are sending messages of support and hoping for a speedy return to the stage.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Advertisement Banner

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading