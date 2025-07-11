Popular Copperbelt musician 4Na5 received medical treatment at Ndola Teaching Hospital after a failed stage jump during a performance at the trade fair in Ndola.

According to eyewitness accounts, the artist attempted to leap from the stage into the crowd in a dramatic move intended to excite fans. However, in a surprising twist, the audience moved away just before he landed, resulting in a hard fall that left him visibly injured.

One fan, still in disbelief, summed up the moment with biting humour: “If jumping to conclusions was a person, it would be 4Na5!”

Medical personnel at the scene quickly responded, and the artist was transported to hospital where he was treated for broken bones. His current condition is stable, though the full extent of his injuries has not yet been disclosed.

The incident has sparked concern and conversation among fans and fellow performers, with many expressing shock at the turn of events. Known for his energetic performances and close interaction with audiences, 4Na5’s bold move appeared to be a spontaneous effort to engage with the crowd — one that unfortunately ended in injury.

No official statement has been released by his management team or the trade fair organizers regarding the incident or the safety protocols in place during the performance.

As the artist recovers, fans across the country are sending messages of support and hoping for a speedy return to the stage.