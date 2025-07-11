The Zambia Police Service’s Victim Support Unit (VSU) has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), in partnership with Police Scotland, as part of ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable communities and promote a culture of reporting abuse.

The campaign, officially launched by Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba, is currently active in Southern Province, where the VSU team is engaging with residents in three key districts, including Monze. Over the past two days, officers have been working closely with local communities to educate the public about the various forms of GBV, its impact, and available support services.

Under the theme “Protect Childhood: Report Abuse,” the campaign is using drama and cultural performances to make information more accessible and engaging. These performances highlight the signs of abuse, its long-term consequences, and the importance of community involvement in prevention and response.



“We are encouraging community members, especially women and children, to break the silence and report abuse. Protecting childhood begins with speaking up,” said one of the campaign coordinators.

The outreach also includes distributing informational materials and offering guidance on legal rights, support services, and safe reporting mechanisms.

This initiative is part of a broader bilateral partnership between the Zambia Police Service and Police Scotland, established under a 2017 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two governments. The agreement has facilitated training exchanges, technical support, and capacity building, particularly in the areas of GBV prevention, investigation, and victim support.

“This partnership has strengthened our ability to respond to GBV through knowledge-sharing and the adoption of international best practices,” the Zambia Police said in a statement.

The VSU has reiterated its commitment to expanding the campaign to more regions in the coming weeks, ensuring that rural and underserved communities are also reached. The public is urged to play an active role in combating GBV by reporting cases, supporting survivors, and challenging harmful cultural norms that perpetuate abuse.

As the campaign gains momentum, it aims to not only raise awareness but also contribute to long-term attitudinal change, making Zambian communities safer, more informed, and more responsive to the needs of GBV survivors.