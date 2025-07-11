President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the transformation of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) into a financially sustainable and technologically advanced public broadcaster that reflects the aspirations of a modern, digitally empowered nation.

This follows a high-level engagement with the ZNBC Board, led by its Chairman, Bishop Joseph Kazhila, during which the President received a detailed briefing on both the historical and present-day challenges facing the national broadcaster, along with strategic recommendations for overcoming them.

Speaking after the meeting, President Hichilema acknowledged ZNBC’s pivotal role in fulfilling its public service mandate while emphasizing the need to move from consumption-driven practices to investment-oriented approaches.

“ZNBC holds significant potential to create sustainable value for the nation. We believe that by embracing prudent governance, transparent operations, and accountable management, the Corporation can regain its stature as Zambia’s premier broadcaster,” the President said.

As ZNBC continues its transition into the digital era, President Hichilema called on the Corporation to leverage innovation and emerging technologies not only to improve content delivery but also to unlock new revenue streams and broaden its audience reach.

“Digital transformation offers ZNBC an opportunity to reinvent itself, expand its impact, and deliver greater value to its audiences and stakeholders,” he added.

The President concluded by reiterating his administration’s dedication to supporting the Corporation’s evolution into a modern broadcaster that aligns with Zambia’s development goals and the changing expectations of a tech-savvy population.

The engagement marks a significant step toward revitalizing ZNBC’s role in national development through strategic reforms and digital innovation.