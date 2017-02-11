President Lungu threatens to fire Ministers not visiting their Constituencies

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has threatened to dismiss Cabinet ministers not visiting their constituencies and . President Lungu warned members of his Cabinet failing to juggle their ministerial jobs and duty to their constituents that he would not hesitate to fire them.
“If you are not capable of being both a minister and an MP, choose one job. I am warning those ministers that are MP’S but not visiting their constituencies soon I will soon let you go,” he said, addressing a public rally at Samfya primary school.
The Head of State said that he was in possession of information that some ministers were not visiting their constituencies because they were too remote.
He reminded the MPs that he had also served in parliament and held cabinet portfolios at the same time but still regularly visited the electorate in Lusaka’s Chawama constituency.
He said the role for MPs was not only to make laws in parliament but also to contribute to development in their respective constituencies.
“I have been deputy and cabinet minister before and I used to work in my constituency, that is why I am here today. It does not matter whether you are a cabinet minister you should visit your constituencies,” he said.
And President Lungu has cautioned civil servants against shunning rural areas as such attitude slows down the pace at which Government intends to develop the country.
The Head of State said he wanted to see patriotism in all civil service staff as Government was addressing the challenges they faced when posted to work in far-flung areas.
Addressing civil service staff and PF officials in Lunga District of Luapula Province yesterday, Mr Lungu called for coordination between the civil service and the Patriotic Front (PF) so that service delivery to the people was enhanced.
The President said he did not expect antagonism between civil service staff and PF members, warning that any ruling party official or civil service employee frustrating the operations of the institution would be dealt with.
“Anyone against the development vision for this country is an enemy of the people and that one, I will remove. We want to transform this country and I want to see harmony between the civil service and the party,” Mr Lungu said.
Mr Lungu also had an engagement with traditional leaders in Samfya, whom he assured of Government’s unwavering commitment to roll out development countrywide.
The traditional leaders are chiefs’ Kalasa Mukoso, Chitembo, Kasoma Bangwe, Mwewa, Mbulu, Mulongwe and Mwansa Kombe.
The President tasked Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers from the province to ensure that service delivery to the people was enhanced as the PF promised this to the people during last year’s electoral campaigns.
Ku Luapula. Uko tulya flesi fisi, ifyasiala twapoosa pa kisiala
Lungu is all talk and no action. Were people in Luapula involved in his appointments of lazy corrupt and selfish ministers? Why complain to them now?
We know a lot about barking dogs. They don’t bite
Yes he’s right, he was always in chawama…..doing what he does best, JAMESON. After all its “walking distance” from parliament motel. Now he wants Chitalu Chilufya, Chitotela & them guys to be driving to Luapula every weekend.
The reason why parley should be separated from the executive.
Iwe lungu ! Where is FTJ university which people of luapula were promised by you PF??,,,
President Lungu threatens… President Lungu warns… President Lungu promises… President Lungu commits… When are we going to see some action???
Edward Chagwa Lungu don’t even go there just creat 500 000 jobs and develop or end poverty in Luapula. province, we as citizens will fire those ministers who do not visit constituentcies ourselves as constituents. Don’t give yourself extra resposibilities. You are also accountable, we will fire you if you don’t fulfill the pledges you made and are making. You tricked Kabwe people about Mulungushi textiles starting to operate just before the August elections; you are already on the backfoot. The Kambwili corruption case remains unconcluded, It’s not you, Kambwili or them You are all together. Even Donald Trump is trying to fulfill some election pledges but you Katwishi, just taking to the bottle and dancing with scantly draced girls in public then making silly pronouncements.
Anyone who doesn’t find Lungus statement laughable needs to have themselves checked mentally
I miss Samfya mwee, its more clean than Lusaka.
Impressive that Lungu could go ku Lunga, extremely rural, below rural. I wonder why people live there. I used to ask my secondary school close friends why why.
Just fire them Your Excellency including the corrupt ministers who are embarrassing us. Otherwise, the haters like United Ponyio Nyio Dogs (UPND) and their Kaponya (HH) will try to gain cheap political mileage in these mere pronouncements which don’t hold water
I agree with you that “these (are) mere pronouncements which don’t hold water”. When did you wake up to Lungu’s real character and inherent incompetence?
Duck Teeth I have always called a spade a spade. I’m staunch PF but I support progress and I’m not like you UPND blind minions who worship that Kaponya (HH)
What work can these theives do ? If they are not borrowing they are calling on their cader thugs to take over public stations and town centers. To them that is providing jobs.
Your so called excellency don’t fire anyone just continue working. You are from the School of Sata or Sata’s academy. The biggest problem is that you have included in you Cabinet and extended Presidential advisory team people who were fierce opponents of Sata himself. How you intend to marry the two remains a mistry. You are a conflict yourself and a jerk.
What you call sir, looks like kapalala pf cadre. Self forced matters never fit one’s wishes. Lungu is still a thief, crook and undignified person. He may even call himself a ‘god’ but is a deplorable human being.
GOOD ADVICE KUDOS TO YOUR PRESIDENT BUT STOP THE INSULTS PLEASE, WE R NOT IN THE SHANTY COMPOUND WE ARE ON INTERNET WHERE I BELIEVE EDUCATED PEOPLE AIR THEIR VIEWS. SALAPUKA BOYI.
How dare one fire fellow Corrupt officials??
Jemasoni Chagwa, you have failed lamentably to discipline Big Neck Kambwili, coz you know mess with Big K, azawulula!!
Just keep Shtum, & enjoy your Alcoholic beverages.
Do it man .There more worse than big Kambwili
Luapula villages are well planned. That Lunga village looks good from the aerial picture. Anyone been there?
Really ? Can you see any order or pattern ?
Well said Mr President Sir! Hungry Hyena has failed to control his own hopeless MPs that can’t even manage one job of seeing to their constituencies. PF Mps that fail must also be removed from the cabinent posts so we show the difference between hard work that PF is doing to laziness, bitterness and complaining from the sidelines as the United Dunderhead MPs love doing. Well said Sir!
What hard work can PF do ? To them providing jobs for their youth is calling for them to take over stations and town centers and steal plots.
What a joke, ati I have information.
H H IS NOT THE PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY FOR HIM TO FAIL AT ANYTHING. AS FOR CADRES YOU ARE PARTY BLIND. PF HAS THE BIGGEST ILL MANNERED THUGS EVER SEEN ANYWHERE. PLUS WHAT PF MP S CAN YOU BOAST ABOUT? PF IS BEING RUN BY MMD PEOPLE, YOU GUYS ARE A JOKE.
All his speeches in Luapula have been nothing but empty talk, ukubosa fye throughout. He claims to have information about ministers not visiting constituencies, why not fire them? If he really means his word, let him act on the information he has. But as we all expect, it’s just talking talking, ukubosa fye.
Everyday threatening to fire people. Is this the management style of the pamafi party? What a shame, this is what happens when a leader has failed. Start to threaten even the air kkkkkkk…. I hear Akufuna at ECZ has also resigned? This is what rigging does to people, they lose all their dignity and essence. Mwasebana.
Boring … EL has threatened, has committed, has promised, has warned, – all talk and no action! What do you discuss during Cabinet meetings? Are those planning meetings or some come together to gossip or discuss ways of dealing with the opposition? Get some training in leadership and basic performance management. Maybe it will help.
But even if ministers visits their constituencies without delivering development, then no need to visit. Just wasting resources at the expense of poor people. This president is moving around the country making allowances. No wonder he keeps on dancing when he is drunk and love making. Shame! Totally different from the late president Mr Michael Sata’s vision. I am not happy with this man says the paramount chief of Ngoni Mpezeni
I have information but I do nothing….hopless excuse of a leader. Promoting petiness and failure with empty threats.
Just promising haphazard chipantepante guesswork development.
Just threatening people. You can’t have a decent meeting
UPND cadres always complain about everything said or done by PF-amazing!!let president Edgar Lungu work in peace!!
To lungu and the PF working is telling their disgruntled youth to take over bus stations, town centers and steal plots. That is providing jobs to them. ? Very shamefull.
@ Njimbu, are you sure you can say that what Lungu is doing is PF business, I mean in all honesty, what I see is that Lungu has departed from the Party and has formed something else. So please stop accusing the PF
WHAT WORK? TOURING?
Life yachintinya, kuyofyana yofyana chabe. Kukacha ni I will fire you.
What happened to firing corrupt ministers? Lungu you are toothless,all talk. No one listens to you as no one fears you. Until you show some teeth, you are a bore.
As for you attacking HH on this, it just shows how limited your thinking capacity is. Was it HH who told Lungu to just be talking without action? Sort out your mess without involving innocent people.
This pronouncement is no different from the one that proceeded the firing of Dr CK.He said corrupt “MINISTERS” but only one was fired. I am sure there is only one who is not visiting but he says ministers. I think the person involved covers Lunga area. Yaba!
Nayo Nayo
Where can these ministers find time to visit their constituencies? They are always accompanying him on foreign trips looting state coffers through allowances. You only come to discover this when handbags stuffed with local & foreign currencies are stolen at night clubs & that is when they start exposing themselves in magistrates courts. What you do as concerned President, make time table in advance for all MPs to visit their constituencies when parliament is in recess, communicate that time table to all constituencies in the country & the Public. Incorporate a Recall Clause in the Constitution so that those who don’t fulfill the commitment, can easily be recalled from Parliament by their electorate, except nominated MPs. Has Kambwili lost much for losing his ministerial post compared to…
Has Kambwili lost much for losing his ministerial post compared to losing Parliamentary seat?
I thought this should have been said in a cabinet meeting and not at a public rally in Luapula! When you threaten people without acting, they stop getting scared. Last time he said a lot of ministers are corrupt in his government and he was going to fire them. Only Chimbwili was fired though acquitted a few weeks later of charges by the party’s disciplinary committee. Before elections, Chimbwili called the President a ‘kankunkubiti’ or something to that effect. This man is just all hot air and no action. The lack of action on the whole unproductive group is indicative of fear of backlash. You can’t discipline people when they are just following in your footsteps.
Has he even finished swearing them? Who chose them if not himself?
If ministers does not perform who is to blame? The Head of State and the ruling party. So the president has to make sure that they perform. How does he do that? Just the way he is doing now. So please let the president do his job the way he knows best.
What baffles me is how Civil Servants are going to work with Party cadres, what are reporting structures/ channels. Cadres are not administrators or implementors. The President needs to make some changes by circulating some SI’s
Lazy always states he has information about corruption, incompetence etc on his ministers but fails short to act..instead issues a vague lame warning. What cowardice leadership is this!!
SIMILARITIES BETWEEN TRUMP AND HH
1. BOTH ARE BUSINESSMEN
2. CLUESLESS ABOUT GOVERNANCE
3. NO LEADERSHIP QUALITIES
4. BOSTIFUL
5. RACIST/ TRIBALIST
6. WIERED HEAD SHAPES.
7. DISREGARD FOR THE JUDICIARY
8. SHETANISTS. BOTH ARE MASONS.
THE LIST CONTINUES……NEXT
…..they are also very wealthy and don’t give a monkeys a.ss about what people like you think…
YOUR DESCRIPTION AND COMPARISON SOUNDS MORE LIKE LUNGU THAN HH. HOW CAN YOU SAY CLUELESS ON GOVERNANCE WHEN YOU CHEAT HIM OF A CHANCE TO GOVERN AND AS FOR THE JUDICIARY LUNGU SIGNED THE NEW CONSTITUTION AND LUNGU DISREGARDED IT, IN ALL FAIRNESS HE SIGNED IT WITH HIS EYES CLOSED. SO LEAVE H H OUT OF THIS TOPIC AND ADVICE THE PRESIDENT TO STOP LIFTING THE WHIP BUT TO USE IT.
I propose the constitution be amended to provide for the political party to be the one to be voted for, so that if one fails the party or departs from the party agenda and begins to do his own thing, he simply gets recalled by his own party and gets replaced (as the case is in South Africa). Otherwise these unpleasant surprises will not end , Mwanawasa already set the example and now RB through Lungu
Why do you wanna copy the South African system when it isn’t working well in Mzansi? There’s a call to revert to constituency style voting in SA because people want to elect a president
THERE IS SUCH A THING AS A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE YOU KNOW? AND A PRESIDENT CAN BE IMPEACHED.
……cont ….. otherwise you will continue getting such unpleasant surprises whereby whenever you put someone/member there, he begins to **** your party, doing his own thing. and you and you have no control over him. But make it that the party can recall someone and get him replaced once they depart from the party values…. just a suggestion
This Ka so called President, just talk, talk no action. You have no teeth you!
he just talk,talk,talk and turns to RB to call the shorts.
samfya is much better than solwezi
Lungu is the problem! People are waiting to be led and told what to do. He hires incompetent ministers knowing they lack skills in their given sectors. The problem arises when those hired cannot perform once they’re in office. One may understand 7+ 7 but once they are faced with corporate finance of the real world is when it sinks in that they are daft. The problem in Zambia is it’s lacking a skilled labour force which they are in denial about. Most ministers are uneducated and no matter how much they fight to remain in office, they cannot bring financial gains in the economy. Might as well compare their intellectual capacity to a grade 7. Lungu is to blame for hiring an unskilled labour force because he hires based on who helped with the campaigns. Lungu should fire himself!