Lungu urges Zambians not to depend on foreigners to develop the country

President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians not to depend on foreigners to develop the country.
President Lungu says it is only Zambians who can develop the country and not anyone else.
Speaking when he addressed workers at Kawambwa Tea Estates in Kawambwa, President Lungu said Zambians must always work towards developing the nation.
ZNBC’s Michael Kaumba reports from Kawambwa that the President who toured ZAFFICO Plantations and the Tea Estates said it is allright to attract investment and look at foreign models in developing the nation.
Earlier, ZAFFICO Chief Executive Officer Frightone Sichone said his firm is looking forward to supplying ZESCO limited with poles which the power firm is currently importing.
Mr Sichone said his firm is not asking for government handouts and is ready to add value to timber.
He also thanked government for revamping the Kawambwa Tea Estates saying the move will soon start paying dividends.
And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa said the government is committed to creating wealth and jobs for the local people.
Meanwhile in an another development, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile says the country’s development goals cannot be attained in the absence of a professional and committed workforce.
Mr. Mundubile says Zambia needs a dedicated and professional work-force if meaningful development is to be realised.
Speaking when he addressed civil servants and other stakeholders in Mungwi District, Mr Mundibile noted that failure to uphold professional ethics by public service workers hampers development.
He said this usually triggers conflict between workers and the communities they serve..
And Mr. Mundubile has urged government heads of departments to be resourceful and innovative in managing their departments.
Meanwhile, civil servants in Mungwi assured the Provincial Minister that they will remain committed to duty.
The workers said this through their representative James Simpungwe.
This is what your begging ministers have been reduced to….. begging for donations. You recently had your new appointed Tourism Minister of Arts openly begging for donations after coming back from Spain. That was very embarrassing for a minister openly cry for money which he most likely will put in his pockets. The video footage is posted on the Department of National Parks & Wildlife on Facebook. Maybe Mr. President needs to go and read the comments from outraged Zambians explaining why they are upset at such a calculated move by someone he personally appointed as his trusted educate minister. The whole world by now has seen it and probably laughing at Zambia.
Can you show the link to show the PF kaponyas how hopless their leaders are ? If they are not begging they are stealing if not they are calling for their cader thugs to take over public places.
This advice not to depend on foreigners is at serious variance with the many trips abroad by hizself Vodiga Rungu to “woo” investors.
The day that Vodiga Rungu stops all those useless trips abroad is the day that we can take this advice seriously.
Otherwise this is just more time-wasting, space-occupying jaw-flapping.
MY ADVICE TO OUR GRZ IS THAT THOSE THINGS THAT CAN BE PRODUCED IN ZAMBIA MUST NOT BE IMPORTED. AND THE FIRST EXAMPLE MUST START IN ALL MINISTRY DEPARTMENTS (WITH THE CIVIL SERVICE). AN EXAMPLE BEING TEA (ITSELF) AND COFFEE. EG ALL GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS MUST DRINKING ZAMBIAN TEA AND COFFEE. ONCE UPON A TIME I STARTED VISITING BOTSWANA BETWEEN 1989 AND 1993, I FOUND THAT ALL CIVIL SERVANTS SOMEHOW WERE FORCE TO BUY VEHICLES ASSEMBLED OR SOLD IN BOTSWANA THROUGH SPECIALLY TELLORED LOANS. IF ZAMBIA HAD DONE THE SAME/SIMILAR THING WITH THE FIAT CARS WHICH USED TO BE ASSEMBLED IN LIVINGSTONE THE COMPANY WOULD HAVE NOT JUST BEEN THERE BUT GROWN BIG. IN ZAMBIA NO POLICY WAS FORMULATED TO SUPPORT THAT AND THE OTHER INDUSTRIES. SUPPORT ZAMBIA BUY ZAMBIA AND IN TURN GROW ZAMBIA.
Now you are talking sense and this is the sensible thing we all want for Zambia and not supporting all the nonsense from PF. People are suffering in Zambia for lack of leadership and policies that really develop our people. Thieving, corruption are the order of the day from this bunch.
Jay Jay does not call Lungu a lazy BUM for nothing. Anything that requires brain muscles to be flexed is avoided like a plague, so consequently, thinking, planning, implementing , formulating policy are quantum physics problems for Lungu and his thuggish evil party. You can tell this is the case by the number of petty pronouncements he makes on a daily basis. I am glad I took from that country before stup!dity by the leadership became so deeply entrenched.
It’s Lungu himself who depends on foreigners for everything to develop the country. He goes out on trips every week to get ideas, loans, donations, investors, employees, foreign spouses for police officers, footballers without limitation on number per club. Soon all clubs will comprise100% foreign players. A country’s development goals can’t be attained in the absence of not only a professional & committed workforce but also committed leadership which promotes local investment. Zambians don’t just need jobs for country to develop but also investment opportunities which we always throw away to foreigners to come create free wealth for us. All investment opportunities should be availed to Zambians first, if complicated allow partnership of locals with foreigners.
How can we Zambians develop Zambia when the ones in control I.e pf government have no clue what they are doing and only care for themselves and their immediate family. If lungu cared he would spend more time at home and save us money on his useless trips which can be taken by a minister even permanent secretary. So lungu eff off
And he is the begger number one always kakulu munshila abroad begging for money that all ends up being stolen.
Zambian Constitution says anybody without grade twelve certificate cannot run for office.
But a grade twelve dealing emotionally with issues that’s OK.
Really laughable …coming from Lazy urges us not to depend on foreigners yet every week he is begging even Solowezi – Chigola road it had to take FQM to contribute funds, a bus station in Choma you had to beg for a mere $6million…Lazy is on record for stating that their is no need to invest in energy because we have RSA to supply us with electricity.
Even to see Him you have pay those aides.
Cuts are now heavy rooted in the system
Best statement to ever come from a leader in power