The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has extended its warmest congratulations to the Copper Queens for advancing to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The crucial Group A encounter saw Zambia secure second place in the group, booking a place in the knockout stage where they will face the winners of Group B.

FAZ President Keith Mweemba praised the team’s performance, describing the win as a significant milestone in their journey toward continental glory.

“Congratulations to the team for qualifying to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations,” said Mweemba. “We have achieved our first target at the tournament which was getting out of the group and now move to the next step. Everyone knows what our ultimate target is at this tournament, but we have to move step by step.”

The President urged the Copper Queens to maintain their composure and commitment as they enter the high-stakes phase of the tournament.

“While our ultimate target is winning the trophy, we are conscious that the team needs to take it a step at a time. We urge the Copper Queens to remain focused and ensure that they sustain the momentum set at the tournament so far.”

The win was secured thanks to an early goal from Racheal Kundananji, whose strike proved decisive in a closely contested match against Congo DR. The Copper Queens’ disciplined performance earned them their place among Africa’s top eight, reinforcing their reputation as serious title contenders.

In addition to celebrating the women’s team’s success, Mweemba also commended the Zambia Under-20 Men’s National Team for winning bronze at the ongoing Region V Games, calling it a promising sign for the future of Zambian football.

“We’re proud of the continued progress being made across all levels of the game. These achievements show that Zambian football is on a strong trajectory,” he added.

The Copper Queens will now turn their attention to the quarterfinal showdown, as fans across the nation rally behind the team in their pursuit of a historic WAFCON title.