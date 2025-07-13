Hakainde Hichilema was thrust into the limelight following the demise of the UPND founding leader, Anderson Kambela Mazoka, a supremely charismatic and absolutely charming person. He was born in Bweengwa, Monze District, Southern province. Raised by a maternal uncle, he attended Mooya and Nkandela Primary Schools where going to school without shoes in those days was the norm due to excruciating poverty.

He thereafter attended Kalomo Secondary School where he completed his grade 12 before going to UNZA to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration. He would, thereafter, proceed to the UK to pursue an MBA in Finance and Business Strategy at the University of Birmingham.

Hichilema embarked on his entrepreneur journey while at UNZA which would prepare him to claim his place at the high table as a successful businessman and farmer starting off by buying cattle using savings from his student allowances. He had accumulated in excess of 56 cattle and a farm in Monze West by the time he walked away from the hallowed halls of UNZA! He would secure a job at Coopers and Lybrand upon his graduation before joining Grant Thornton.

With his entire first salary going to his beloved mom, he bought a plot in Kalingalinga with his second salary. Hichilema would make a strategic decision to sell the structure before completing it and invest the money in five plots in different locations of Lusaka. He further sold 20 of his cattle and increase his stock by 30 cheaper calves! He invested the rest of the money and part of his salaries in properties. Within five years, Hichilema was a proud owner of over 100 cattle and 10 properties in Lusaka and Southern Province.

He would later diversify his investments by buying shares in companies and acquiring more farms. He had ranches in Kalomo, Choma, Namwala, Batoka and Chibombo. With shares in major companies such as Maybrooke Property investment Limited, More Beef Limited, Quantum Assets Zambia Limited, Zambezi Sun international Hotels, Pick ‘n’ Pay, Game Stores, Delloitte and Touche, ALS Capital, Beef Up Zambia Limited, Buluwe Properties Limited, Hillview Properties Limited, his investment portifolio included massive investments in real estates and properties in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

