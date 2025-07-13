Today’s Scripture

Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.

Ephesians 6:10, NLT

Why Not Change?

Friend, it’s easy to get negative when someone offends you. It’s easy to live in self-pity over a bad break. It’s easy to be rude to people who are rude to you. But what if you knew all that was a test. That God put you there to see how you would respond. Don’t let the same things upset you, the same people offend you, the same compromise defeat you year after year. Instead of waiting for it to change, why don’t you change? Why don’t you grow through it?

It’s time to step up and prove to God who you are. You’re not weak. You’re a warrior. You don’t fall apart when trouble comes. You are strong in the Lord. You don’t complain that you can’t take it anymore. You can do all things through Christ. You don’t live offended by people who did you wrong. You let God be your vindicator. That’s how you grow through it. When you prove to God that you’re growing stronger, He can entrust you with more favor, more resources, more influence.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I have the power to remain strong when circumstances and people try to defeat me. Thank You that I can change and grow through the challenges I face. I’ve made up my mind that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

