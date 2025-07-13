A new culture of road safety is confidently taking root in Zambia. The Safety on the Road initiative is a long-term social project launched by 1xBet in partnership with the Safety for People on the Move organization. The campaign has already become one of the most notable social events in the country in 2025. Its first thematic stage has wrapped up, and the first winners have emerged. However, these are more than contest participants: they are true ambassadors of new values — responsibility, attentiveness, and mutual respect on the road.

Together, the Safety on the Road campaign and 1xBet have become the face of a new public dialogue around the culture of responsible road behaviour.

Campaign on air: awards premiere on Prime TV

The highlight of the first stage was a broadcast on Prime Television Zambia as part of the Day Break Breakfast Show, during which winners were officially awarded, and a live conversation took place with the campaign ambassadors. It was more than just a formal media appearance — the airing turned into a sincere and open discussion about road culture, responsibility, and the impact of social initiatives on everyday life.

The guests in the studio included:

Kafupi Muwana, representative of the 1xBet brand;

Chifwesa Kaoma, president of Safety for People on the Move;

Magnate, 1xBet ambassador;

Sylvester Kaoma, a winner of the campaign’s first stage.



Kafupi Muwana was the first to speak, sharing the history of the partnership and the project’s goal:

“We invite everyone to tell their stories, to share their photos, share their experiences on our social media pages. Because in that way we are able to raise awareness and are able to make this campaign really hit home,” said Kafupi Muwana.

He emphasized that this year’s campaign went beyond the previous program, which focused exclusively on drivers. Now the focus is on all participants in road traffic, including pedestrians. According to Muwana, the main thing is to activate the discussion and give everyone a voice:

“When you choose safety — safety is for champions! You are saving not only your own life but also many other lives out there. And if you want that thrill and emotional adrenaline rush — there is a platform, which is 1xBet.”

Chifwesa Kaoma, as head of a non-governmental organization, pointed out the critical state of infrastructure in Zambia and the need for change, which should start with everyone taking personal responsibility:

“You just have to be responsible all the time, there is no easy way out. You have to be a responsible road user — an ambassador all the time.”

Her speech was emotional and practical at the same time: she encouraged every viewer not to wait for top-down reforms, but to take action in everyday life — to look around, respect the rules, and lead by example.

The speech by Magnate, a public figure and brand ambassador, attracted particular attention. He shared that he joined the campaign due to the initiative’s genuine social significance:

“To partner with 1xBet, it wasn’t about the betting, casino — it was about the impact we want to leave on the people of Zambia. And obviously the idea of a road safety campaign … I said let me jump on — let me be the ambassador for this change, for this movement!”

Magnate also mentioned his other projects with the brand — the responsible betting campaign and 1xBet Business Hub — however, it was road safety that resonated with him the most.

Finally, Sylvester Kaoma, the winner who took first place in the initial stage, shared his journey: how he stumbled upon the competition by chance, started answering, became enthusiastic, and realized that the topics raised by the project are crucial not only for winning but also for daily life.

“It’s not only about the money, it’s not only about the prizes. Safety is essential! … Advocating as Safety for People on the Move do, is important, because it saves lives. You can save someone’s life who is a father, a mother, a breadwinner. Making them aware would save lives.”

First winners: activity is the main criterion

The winners of the first stage were not random participants, but true supporters of the initiative who actively engaged in discussions, answered questions, commented on posts, and consistently returned to the topic.

1st place — Sylvester Kaoma, won 10 000 ZMW

“My advice would be — don’t drink and drive, stay safe, drive appropriately, as this could save a life.”

Participants who set an example

In addition to Sylvester Kaoma, the top three winners included:

2nd place — Sinkamba Gibson, won 6 000 ZMW

3rd place — Christopher Mulenga Chanda, won 4 000 ZMW



These participants took part in all available competitions, such as:

themed questions like “Which road has the worst pothole?”;

True/False quizzes;

Guess the Location format;

open comments on pedestrian behaviour and road culture.

What set them apart was not only the accuracy of their answers, but also their consistent participation, engagement in discussions, and steadfast behaviour throughout the entire stage.

From awareness to action: summary of Topic 1

The first stage of the campaign focused on a key issue: the condition of roads and pedestrian safety in Zambia. The goal was to break the stereotype that pedestrians are merely passive users of the road and convey a new vision: that they are full participants in the road environment.

The first stage showed that the topic of safety can be interactive, and the message can be inspiring. One participant shared after completing the test:

“Your posts made me stop drifting in parking lots. Now I’m waiting for a real track.”

Stories like these prove that even a lighthearted approach can have a profound impact. The Safety on the Road campaign doesn’t simply talk about rules — it helps young people realize that caution is a sign of strength, not weakness.

It’s the best example of influence. The Safety on the Road campaign is not limited to posts — it shapes a new road ethic, especially among young people.

What’s next?

The second stage is already being prepared for launch. In the meantime, everyone can complete an interactive test designed to reinforce the knowledge gained in the first block.

It’s easy to join:

