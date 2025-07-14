The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has extended hearty congratulations to the Zambia Under-20 Women National Team for clinching the 2025 COSAFA Championship, defending their crown and underlining the nation’s rising dominance in women’s football.

FAZ President Keith Mweemba hailed the young Copper Queens for their back-to-back regional success, calling it a testament to the bright future of Zambian women’s football. He said the victory is even more significant as it comes at a time when the senior national team has just advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing TotalEnergies Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

“On behalf of my executive and the entire football family, I wish to congratulate our Under-20 Women National Team for being crowned COSAFA champions,” said Mweemba. “No doubt, the future of our women’s game is bright and we will continue to invest in the youth structures to sustain the success we are experiencing.”

The FAZ president also commended the Zambia Under-17 Boys National Team, who were entered in the U-20 COSAFA Championship as part of long-term development efforts. The team earned a bronze medal in the competition.

“We salute our U-17 boys who participated in the U-20 COSAFA as part of our broader strategy to prepare for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Winning would have been great, but our primary focus was building the team ahead of the global tournament set for November 3–27,” he added.

Mweemba took the opportunity to express gratitude to all Zambians — from fans and the media to government and other stakeholders — for their unwavering support of the Copper Queens as they continue their WAFCON campaign.

“The ultimate target is to make history by winning the trophy, but we have to take it step by step,” he said.

The Football Association reiterated its commitment to grassroots development, talent nurturing, and sustained investment in both men’s and women’s football.