Nigeria is mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a military general turned civilian leader known for his fierce anti-corruption drive and stoic leadership. Buhari, 82, died in London on Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m., after what officials described as a prolonged illness.

The news was confirmed in a statement by the Nigerian Presidential Press Office, and has drawn tributes from across the continent and beyond.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who succeeded Buhari in 2023, expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the late leader’s wife and family. He has dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back home.

“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential,” said President Tinubu in a statement. “He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.”

Born in December 1942 in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari belonged to the Fulani ethnic group and practiced Islam. His military training took him across the globe—from Kaduna to Great Britain, India, and the United States.

He rose to national prominence when he seized power in a 1983 military coup, serving as Head of State until 1985, when he was ousted in another coup. Despite his abrupt removal, Buhari remained a symbol of discipline and anti-corruption—values that would define his future political career.

In 2015, after three failed attempts, Buhari was elected president under the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan. He was re-elected in 2019, becoming the second Nigerian to serve as both military and civilian head of state.

Buhari’s presidency was marked by his zero-tolerance approach to corruption, aggressive policies against the Boko Haram insurgency, and efforts to reform public institutions. His critics accused him of authoritarian leanings and economic mismanagement, while his supporters viewed him as a stoic reformer who prioritized national stability.

His tenure also coincided with challenging economic periods and a shifting global landscape, but Buhari remained a central figure in shaping Nigeria’s democratic evolution and security architecture.

Arrangements are underway to repatriate Buhari’s remains to Nigeria, where state funeral plans are expected to be announced in the coming days. National flags have been lowered to half-mast, and condolence messages continue to pour in from African leaders, diplomats, and global institutions.

Muhammadu Buhari is survived by his wife, Aisha Buhari, and their children.