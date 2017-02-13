UTH goes for four days without water

A fault on some power poles connected to a borehole in Lusaka has resulted in loss of water supply to most parts of the city including the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

ZESCO contractors working on some power poles that house lines to a nearby borehole known as Shaft 5 in Lilayi ripped off some cables causing loss of power supply to the borehole facility.

The situation has resulted in loss of water supply to around 25% of the city from Friday last week.

Most areas such as Kabwata, Chilenje, Kamwala including the UTH have had no water from Friday.

Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company Director Dr Sylvester Mashamba disclosed this today when he led a team of engineers and a media crew to Shaft 5 in Lilayi for a spot check.

Dr Mashamba said water supply to UTH may be restored tomorrow once the repair works are completed.

He said the fault is beyond Lusaka Water and Sewerage but that it is working with ZESCO to ensure that the contractors speed up repair works.