Dr. Chaponda opens up about the Maizegate scam

The Agriculture Minister Dr George Chaponda has opened up about his involvement in the suspicious procurement of the Zambia maize deal saying the order came from President Peter Mutharika.
Chaponda said this during a recorded program ‘Tiwuzeni Zowona’ on Zodiack broadcasting station on Sunday.
According to the minister, Professor Mutharika was the one who ordered him to join ADMARC team to Zambia as a special envoy.
“I went there because the President asked me to go as a special envoy. This was because the deal was government to government and that ADMARC was or is not mandated to directly talk to the Zambia or any foreign Minister of Agriculture especially when having such kind of deal,” said Chaponda.
He rubbished allegation that he played a suspicious game in the procurement of maize saying he is innocent and fears nothing.
The Agriculture Minister also attacked some media houses for being used by his opponents to destroy his name and political career.
“I know the media houses and names of people who wanted to ruin me. They thought this will be my end but they have failed,” added the Chaponda.
He said if the nation wants to know things concerning the financial matters in the whole process of procuring maize from Zambia, they should verify with the ministry of finance.
“I was there for policy issues and not finance, but if you want that ask the ministry of finance,” he argued.
On Saturday, the commission of inquiry in the Zambia maize-gate scam asked President Mutharika to investigate the agriculture minister saying his deal with the Trans Globe company was inappropriate, suspicious and raised issues of corrupt practices.
Uko. Tough times for Chaponda. If he falls, I am sure he will reveal everything.
I smell a Rat, namely Chaponda!
If it was during the time of Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda iwe Chaponda, you would be meet for crocodiles.
Ayamba kusabaila mainje. Wait until the investigations are over. Why are you issuing statements trying to save face. Holla, your time is now to dance to the music.
The issue here is involving ‘middle’ companies to buy from Zambia, and not from the Zambian government but from private individuals when the deal was a so called government to government. Then because its private companies, then nobody has control of the pricing in the end they spend 4 times as much for the commodity. This is the day light robbery of tax payers money which is happening even here in Zambia. How long have we been crying for the removal of middlemen in the procurement of petroleum products? An act that will see a significant reduction in the retail price of these products. But it has not happened and it will not happen because someone ‘eats’ from those deals and doesn’t care about the ordinary poor Zambian.