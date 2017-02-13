Dr. Chaponda opens up about the Maizegate scam

The Agriculture Minister Dr George Chaponda has opened up about his involvement in the suspicious procurement of the Zambia maize deal saying the order came from President Peter Mutharika.

Chaponda said this during a recorded program ‘Tiwuzeni Zowona’ on Zodiack broadcasting station on Sunday.

According to the minister, Professor Mutharika was the one who ordered him to join ADMARC team to Zambia as a special envoy.

“I went there because the President asked me to go as a special envoy. This was because the deal was government to government and that ADMARC was or is not mandated to directly talk to the Zambia or any foreign Minister of Agriculture especially when having such kind of deal,” said Chaponda.

He rubbished allegation that he played a suspicious game in the procurement of maize saying he is innocent and fears nothing.

The Agriculture Minister also attacked some media houses for being used by his opponents to destroy his name and political career.

“I know the media houses and names of people who wanted to ruin me. They thought this will be my end but they have failed,” added the Chaponda.

He said if the nation wants to know things concerning the financial matters in the whole process of procuring maize from Zambia, they should verify with the ministry of finance.

“I was there for policy issues and not finance, but if you want that ask the ministry of finance,” he argued.

On Saturday, the commission of inquiry in the Zambia maize-gate scam asked President Mutharika to investigate the agriculture minister saying his deal with the Trans Globe company was inappropriate, suspicious and raised issues of corrupt practices.