General News Ministry of Information outlines UPND mid term achievements in debt management April 26, 2024 By Chief Editor Director Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information and Media explains the UPND Government's mid-term achievements in debt management.
Ba Kapata mwadyela, mwalileni
The Auditor General in his report mentioned that the PF government bought hammer mills which have not worked. Are these plants broken down or people don’t know how to operate them. Telling the truth costs nothing but the returns are bountiful. The ones being used by the NZ for eagle Mealie meal were under the same order. Those loaned to the Zambia Federation of Cooperatives are working…at least those I have seen and used. Is this a diversion from real issues or something else.
Those hammer Mills can only mill 8 × 90kg bags per day of good sunlight, on a good day.
The people who operate them can’t get paid from 8 bags per day that the mill is capable of doing………
They are suitable for a small sized village with a cooperative setting.
The current govt do NOT want to do or mention anything good the previous govt did or acknowledge the good the previous govt did. You see hatred blinds you. YAWN!!!!!
It’s about the UPND’s midterm achievements! You’ve been asking the UPND to demonstrate their accomplishments. The focus is on the UPND, as that’s what people are interested in hearing. So, why should they bring up previous governments? If they discuss the shortcomings of the PF government, you advise against referring to the past and to concentrate on work. Yet, when they highlight their achievements, you expect them to acknowledge the previous government? That’s the double standard you PF sympathizers on LT always display; it can’t be one-sided—it must be both or neither.