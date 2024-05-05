Liquidation Online Auction
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Subscribe
Liquidation Online Auction
Economy

ZESCO Commences Importation Of Power

By Chief Editor
0
193 views
ZESCO

Share

The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) limited has commenced the importation of electricity to supplement the national power supply.

ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said effective May 1, 2024, the Corporation began importing electricity to supplement the national power supply, following the reduced generation due to poor hydrology.

Mr. Maumbi explained that the decision was arrived at because the country is currently experiencing limitations in power generation due to hydrological challenges.

“The imported electricity will constitute approximately 20 percent of the total available power for at least 12 months. The power utility will have reduced control over the stability and scheduling of this imported power source,” he said.
Mr Maumbi said ZESCO understands the importance of reliable electricity and regrets any inconvenience these potential disruptions may cause.

“The Corporation remains committed to providing it’s customers with stable and reliable electricity. The Corporation is actively working to address the limitations in domestic power generation and will continue to update customers on any developments,” said Mr Maumbi.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Liquidation Online Auction

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading