The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) limited has commenced the importation of electricity to supplement the national power supply.

ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said effective May 1, 2024, the Corporation began importing electricity to supplement the national power supply, following the reduced generation due to poor hydrology.

Mr. Maumbi explained that the decision was arrived at because the country is currently experiencing limitations in power generation due to hydrological challenges.

“The imported electricity will constitute approximately 20 percent of the total available power for at least 12 months. The power utility will have reduced control over the stability and scheduling of this imported power source,” he said.

Mr Maumbi said ZESCO understands the importance of reliable electricity and regrets any inconvenience these potential disruptions may cause.

“The Corporation remains committed to providing it’s customers with stable and reliable electricity. The Corporation is actively working to address the limitations in domestic power generation and will continue to update customers on any developments,” said Mr Maumbi.