The Eastern Province branch of the Republican Progressive Party (RPP) has applauded the government for its recent reduction in fuel pump prices, describing the move as a major step toward easing the cost of living and promoting economic stability.

In a statement issued by RPP Eastern Province Chairperson Alexander Miti, the party highlighted the drop in the price of petrol from K31.36 to K28.00 per litre, and diesel from K25.12 to K23.13 per litre, as announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) in its July 2025 fuel price review.

“This is welcome news for the people of Eastern Province,” said Miti. “Lower fuel prices will reduce transport costs, which in turn is expected to bring down the prices of essential goods and services.”

The RPP noted that the reduction was achieved without government subsidies, calling it a clear indication of sound economic management and good governance.

“It shows the government is committed to stabilising the economy while protecting the livelihoods of ordinary Zambians,” Miti added.

The party also emphasized the positive impact the price cut would have on motorbike riders, taxi drivers, and small-scale transporters, many of whom rely on affordable fuel to sustain their daily income.

“Lower operational costs mean these workers can take more money home to support their families. This is real, practical support to the people on the ground,” said the RPP Chairperson.

Miti concluded by commending the government’s broader commitment to people-centred development, encouraging continued reforms that prioritize economic empowerment and affordability.

The fuel price adjustments, which came into effect at midnight on 30th June 2025, also included reductions in the prices of kerosene and Jet A-1, according to the ERB. The government has attributed the price drop to favourable international market trends, the appreciation of the kwacha, and efficiency gains in regional procurement mechanisms.