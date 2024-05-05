Today’s Scripture

Then Peter said, “Silver or gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you. In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, walk.”

Acts 3:6, NIV

Put the Cup Down

Friend, in Acts 3, a man who had been crippled since birth was begging for money every day at the temple gate. Occasionally someone would place a few coins into his outstretched cup. He was stuck in a negative mind-set because of his circumstances, not expecting anything to change, until Peter stopped and spoke today’s Scripture to him. Peter was saying, “Put down your cup because what God is about to do will not fit in that cup.” No one had ever spoken faith over him, telling him that he could walk. Then Peter pulled him up, and instantly he was healed.

Notice that this man had to put down his cup before he could receive his miracle. His mind-set was hoping for a few coins, but God had healing for his legs that meant he’d never have to use that cup again. Do you see how God wants to show you His immeasurable favor? God is saying, “Get rid of your cup. Have a new mind-set. Start believing bigger. The blessings I have for you cannot be contained in a cup.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that even when I’m stuck in a negative mind-set because of my circumstances, You still have an amazing plan for my life. Help me to put my cup down and expect the immeasurable favor You have for me. I believe that You are doing exceedingly abundantly above all that I ask or think. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”