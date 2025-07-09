U.S. Envoy Tells Zambia: ‘Time to Trade, Not Beg’

LUSAKA, July 9, 2025

In a frank and forward-looking address, United States Ambassador to Zambia, Mike Gonzalez, has urged Zambia to abandon dependency on development aid and embrace a bold new era of economic engagement grounded in trade, transparency, and mutual respect.

Speaking during a high-level meeting at State House with President Hakainde Hichilema and senior cabinet officials, Gonzalez said it was time to reset the trajectory of Zambia U.S. relations, which have long been characterised by what he described as underwhelming outcomes despite decades of American development assistance.

“Despite massive potential across this economy and nation, the business environment has not succeeded in attracting American businesses,” Gonzalez said, adding, “It is an environment where others have exploited resources, labor, and the law at the cost of the Zambian people.”

The U.S. diplomat made it clear that Washington’s current policy direction, especially under the administration of President Donald Trump, is to pivot away from handouts and toward sustainable, commerce-driven partnerships that benefit both nations. He stressed that future engagements must reflect mutual interests, lawfulness, and measurable results.

“This is not about non-disclosure agreements or unsustainable debt,” Gonzalez said. “It’s about commerce that pays taxes, abides by the law, and benefits our peoples.”

Calling for a fresh chapter in bilateral ties, the Ambassador urged Zambia to act quickly in creating an enabling environment that could invite serious American investment, noting that the window for global opportunities was rapidly narrowing.

“This is the moment to seize,” he emphasised. “Time has run out for platitudes. We need tangible results.”

Gonzalez also spoke in personal terms about his connection to Zambia, recalling that he first visited the country 30 years ago as a backpacker, and that his daughter took her first steps in Livingstone 15 years ago.

President Hichilema welcomed the Ambassador’s remarks, stating that he had initiated the meeting to express appreciation for U.S. support, particularly in Zambia’s debt restructuring process, and to explore new avenues of cooperation. He outlined four focal points for strengthening ties: mobilising capital, accessing technology, pursuing joint ventures, and ensuring value addition in Zambia’s key sectors.

The President acknowledged the past failings in Zambia’s investment climate but said his administration was rebuilding confidence by prioritising the rule of law and sound governance.

He pointed to recent milestones in the mining sector, such as the reopening of dormant shafts, as well as improvements in revenue collection, education access, and public infrastructure. Hichilema also highlighted the need for speed in turning bilateral intentions into action, reminding the U.S. delegation that electoral mandates come with tight delivery timelines.

“We are elected for five years,” he said. “Like President Trump, we must deliver in a limited window.”

Ambassador Gonzalez agreed, noting that his visit marked the beginning of a strategic “reset” that must replace nostalgia with pragmatic outcomes. He assured the President of the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to supporting Zambia’s development agenda, as long as it is rooted in fairness, reciprocity, and rule-based partnerships.