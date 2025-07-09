Kalaba Urges Govt to Apologize to South Africa for Diplomatic Blunder

Lusaka, Zambia — July 9, 2025:

Opposition leader Harry Kalaba has called on the Zambian government to issue a formal apology to South Africa following a diplomatic gaffe that saw President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly humiliated during a recent Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

Kalaba, president of the Citizens First Party and a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, described the incident as a “shameful embarrassment” to Zambia’s international reputation. He said the government’s failure to properly manage diplomatic protocol has not only strained bilateral ties but also exposed a lack of professionalism within the current administration.

“We embarrassed the president of the Republic of South Africa. And it is not only shameful it is diplomatically catastrophic,” Kalaba said in an interview with Daily Revelation. “I was a foreign affairs minister myself. There are certain things that should never happen at that level.”

The controversy stems from an apparent scheduling mishap during a high-level SADC meeting. President Ramaphosa, a key regional ally, was made to wait for over 30 minutes while Zambian officials were engaged elsewhere. Sources close to the event allege that the South African delegation was kept uninformed about delays, creating an awkward scene and prompting Ramaphosa to express visible frustration.

Kalaba questioned whether this was a deliberate slight or simply a reflection of poor governance, saying, “You don’t embarrass a whole president like that. Was it sabotage? Or just incompetence? Either way, someone needs to be held accountable and the South African government deserves an apology.”

As a seasoned diplomat, Kalaba underscored the critical importance of protocol in international relations. “Diplomacy is not just handshakes and dinners. It’s about respect, punctuality, and communication. Failing in those basics sends the wrong signals to our friends and allies,” he said.

Government officials have so far remained tight-lipped on the incident, offering no public statement or clarification. But political analysts warn that the silence may worsen the damage, particularly at a time when Zambia is working to deepen trade, security, and energy ties within the SADC bloc.

“This is a missed opportunity to show leadership and humility,” said Professor Thabo Chileshe, an expert in international relations at the University of Zambia. “An apology would not be a sign of weakness it would be a sign of maturity.”

Kalaba’s criticism did not stop at the diplomatic front. He linked the incident to a broader pattern of what he described as “governance rot” under the UPND government.

“This is the same administration that came into power promising a new dawn and diplomatic professionalism,” Kalaba said. “Yet here we are, disrespecting regional leaders and undermining years of goodwill.”

He also expressed concern about how such errors could impact Zambia’s foreign policy standing and investment potential. “Foreign investors watch how you treat your partners. If we can mishandle a state visit from a key ally like South Africa, what message are we sending to potential business partners?”

The diplomatic fumble comes at a time when Zambia is working hard to position itself as a hub for regional cooperation and economic growth. President Hakainde Hichilema has made re-engagement with global and regional partners a cornerstone of his administration’s strategy.

But Kalaba argues that goodwill cannot be taken for granted. “Relationships are delicate. They require constant nurturing. A single misstep especially one of this magnitude, can undo years of progress.”

He urged the government to not only apologize but also to conduct an internal review of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its protocol procedures.

“Zambia has long been respected as a diplomatic anchor in Southern Africa. We must not lose that standing through avoidable blunders,” he said.

As calls for accountability grow louder, all eyes are now on State House to see whether it will respond to the diplomatic fallout—or remain silent as Zambia’s reputation hangs in the balance.