Police Pocket K20,000 Daily in Gold Mine Bribes – Masumba Alleges

Mufumbwe, Zambia — July 9, 2025:

Former Member of Parliament for Mufumbwe, Steven Masumba, has dropped a political bombshell, accusing police officers stationed at Kikonge Gold Mine of receiving daily bribes totaling up to K20,000 from illegal gold miners. Masumba claims that these bribes are funneled through mobile money platforms, enabling officers to profit handsomely while corruption festers in one of Zambia’s most contested mining areas.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation, Masumba alleged that the officers involved deposit between K15,000 and K20,000 into their mobile money accounts every day via Airtel booths located in Mufumbwe.

“These are not rumors anymore,” he said. “The faces of the officers are known. The people have seen them at mobile money booths making these massive deposits. But no one knows where the money is going or who else is involved.”

The allegations have ignited public outrage and deepened concerns about law enforcement integrity in Zambia’s mineral-rich North-Western Province. The Kikonge Gold Mine has long been a flashpoint for clashes between artisanal miners and security forces, with recent violence leading to fatalities and injuries on both sides.

Masumba, visibly frustrated, called on President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene directly, stating that the police should no longer operate independently in such sensitive areas.

“My appeal to the President is clear,” he emphasized. “Establish a joint operations committee that includes the Zambia Army, the Zambia National Service, and the Office of the President. Without it, this situation will spiral into chaos.”

According to Masumba, tension in Mufumbwe has reached a boiling point. He warned that officers risk mob retaliation if they continue to engage in perceived acts of impunity, particularly in the wake of a gold miner’s death, allegedly at the hands of the police.

“I had to personally contribute K5,000 to help with funeral arrangements for the miner. The police showed no responsibility, no empathy,” Masumba said, adding that their conduct has overshadowed positive strides made by the ruling UPND government, such as increases in Constituency Development Funds.

In response, North-Western Province police commander Brighton Siwale acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations but maintained that they are currently under investigation.

“These claims are subject to a full investigation,” Siwale stated. “But I also urge the public to recognize the complexity of the situation. Our officers are vastly outnumbered by illegal miners, many of whom come from all corners of Zambia—and even beyond our borders.”

Siwale confirmed that three illegal miners were killed during recent confrontations, challenging anyone disputing the figure to visit local hospitals and mortuaries. He also noted that at least one officer suffered a fractured skull during the same clashes.

“If people are truly bribing their way in, then why are they still clashing with police?” Siwale questioned. “This suggests the situation is not as black-and-white as it’s being portrayed.”

Still, the incident has reignited national debate over police professionalism, mining policy, and rural governance. Civil society and local leaders have urged the government to not only probe the corruption allegations but also to address the deeper socioeconomic issues fueling illegal mining across the country.

As Zambia continues to grapple with balancing mineral wealth and public accountability, the developments at Kikonge may serve as a critical test of the Hichilema administration’s resolve to uphold the rule of law and rebuild public trust in state institutions.