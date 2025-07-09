WAFCON 2024: Copper Queens Face Senegal in a High-Stakes Clash Tonight

Match Day: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Kickoff: 18:00 Zambian time (5:00 PM local time in Morocco)

Venue: El Bachir Stadium, Mohammedia, Morocco

Tournament: TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2024

This evening at 18:00 Zambian time, the Copper Queens return to the pitch in what promises to be one of the most decisive fixtures of their WAFCON 2024 campaign. The El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia, Morocco, will host the crucial Group B clash between Zambia and Senegal, two teams that arrive with different emotions, but the same burning ambition, to remain in the race for continental glory.

Senegal enters the match brimming with confidence after a resounding 4–0 victory over DR Congo in their opening game. The Teranga Lionesses were clinical and commanding, laying a foundation of belief that they could be one of the tournament’s surprise packages. But despite their strong start, head coach Mame Moussa Cissé is under no illusions about the challenge ahead. “This match against Zambia is a challenge, a real test for our team,” he said ahead of kickoff. “We are underdogs, but we will give our all to survive.”

Zambia, meanwhile, walks into this match with a mixture of frustration and determination. Their opening draw against tournament hosts Morocco felt like an opportunity lost. Twice they led, and twice they allowed the lead to slip. With twelve shots and eight on target, the Copper Queens dominated large spells but failed to convert their superiority into three points. “We were solid defensively and sharp in transition, but too imprecise in front of goal,” admitted Zambia’s coach Nora Häuptle, who has brought structure and tactical discipline to a side already bursting with natural talent. “Against Senegal, we must be more patient and more clinical.”

This fixture offers more than just a path to the knockout stage, it presents a clash of footballing philosophies. Senegal plays with a compact, physical, and disciplined approach. They can press high and frustrate their opponents with structured, organized blocks. Cissé knows his side will need to match Zambia’s speed with mental focus and execution. “Zambia is a team with impact and speed. They can do damage in a very short time,” he warned. “But we will play to our strengths, clinical finishing and defensive discipline.”

Häuptle, for her part, recognizes the strength of her opponents. “Senegal is physically strong, with many players accustomed to European competition,” she noted. “We will need to respond with clean ball control, smart transitions, and tactical intelligence.” Under her leadership, Zambia has grown more resilient and strategically mature, a side capable of combining flair with discipline.

On the pitch, individual brilliance may well determine the outcome. Senegal’s Korka Fall brings more than just talent to the front line, she brings experience, stability, and leadership. After 13 years with the national team, she remains a dependable force, calm and mentally strong in tight moments. Zambia will once again lean on Racheal Kundananji, who has been in blistering form at Bay FC in the United States. Her pace, power, and eye for goal make her one of the most feared forwards on the continent. “We’ve turned the page after the Morocco game,” Kundananji said. “This match is crucial. We’re playing for our future.”

There is history between these two teams. The last time they met at WAFCON 2022, Zambia edged out Senegal on penalties after a 1–1 draw, denying the West Africans a spot at the World Cup. It’s a memory that lingers, but one that Cissé prefers not to dwell on. “I’m not seeking revenge,” he said. “We’ve worked on what stopped us last time. That’s what matters.”

Tonight, Senegal could qualify for the knockout stage with a win. For Zambia, the mission is simple, don’t lose. A draw or victory would keep their fate in their own hands heading into the final group match. Both teams understand the stakes. There will be no excuses. No second chances. “It’s not about pressure,” Kundananji concluded. “We know what we have to do. The ball is round. Anything can happen. But we will give everything.”

As the sun sets in Mohammedia and fans across Africa tune in, this match will not just shape Group B, it will showcase the growing force of African women’s football. Two nations, one defining moment. And this time, neither wants to walk away with regrets.