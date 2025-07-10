This morning we are compelled to share excerpts from same as we strongly believe the current crop of politicians can learn a lot from it:

Mwanawasa seemed to love his country so much that he went out of his way to leave behind a pre-recorded ‘will’ in a video statement which was broadcast on national television on March 23, 2005. Mwanawasa stressed the values that guided his public life and expressed gratitude for the various opportunities that came along his way in life. He implored the future governments to continue on the trajectory of the fight against graft. Here under is the full speech:

“I am grateful to all of you, for giving me the opportunity during part of my life to serve you as President. It was a privilege that I cherished up to my death. I did my best to improve the standards of living of you my people. I strove to attend to the production of sufficient food for domestic consumption and export. I worked hard to encourage investments, both local and foreign, to create jobs and to enhance the growth of our economy.

I believed that national development could only be sustained if good governance, respect for the rule of law and democracy were encouraged and not taken for granted. To spur these virtues, the fight against corruption had to be waged relentlessly and without treating anybody as a sacred cow. I regret that in my zeal to facilitate this fight, I lost friendship with a number of some of my best friends and at many times my own life and that of my family members were threatened. I want to assure the nation that no malice or ill will was intended in these initiatives.

I was driven purely by love for my country and the urgent need to transform it from poverty to prosperity. I have always been grieved to see so much poverty, hopelessness and anguish in the faces of our children, the leaders of tomorrow. It has always been my belief that nobody has the right to take away what we should be giving to these children and keep them in their selfish pockets. I do hope that the party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy, can continue with this vision for our nation pursuing the fight of zero tolerance to corruption.

I was sad when some of you our members appeared to embrace corruption and criticized me for fighting the scourge. This vice will not develop our country. It is my desire that all future governments will continue to wage this fight. If in my endeavours to provide only the best for my country I offended some of my compatriots, all I can ask is that they should find a place in their hearts to forgive me as no deliberate intentions to harm their feelings without just cause was intended.

To those who attended my funeral and to those who mourned with my family, I say I am extremely grateful to all of you. I am certain that I speak on behalf of my family that their burden has thereby been lightened.”

Mwanawasa will forever be remembered for his sound policies that helped usher in strong economic growth, averaging 5 percent over six years, while inflation declined to single digits in April 2006, for the very first time in decades!

Rest in power our people’s lawyer aka icibumba…..the bulwark!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi