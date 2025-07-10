As Zambia’s music scene continues to evolve at full throttle, one platform is right at the center of it all: Zedwap.co . From Afrobeat to Zamrock, Kalindula to Hip-Hop fusions, the first half of this year has seen the rise of fresh talent, genre-bending collaborations, and a digital wave of viral hits. Whether you’re a hardcore Zed fan or just tuning in, here’s what’s trending this quarter on Zedwap.

1. Afrobeat & Pop Dominate the Charts

Afrobeat remains the beating heart of Zambia’s mainstream scene. This quarter, Yo Maps has once again proven his consistency with hits like “Ex Wamunandi” and “Peace Of Mind,” which continue to rack up massive downloads . Bobby East’s emotionally charged “Toxic” is also making waves, showcasing the softer, more melodic edge of Zambian pop.

Zedwap data shows that songs combining smooth vocals, catchy choruses, and relatable lyrics are among the most downloaded—making this genre a mainstay on the platform.

2. The Unexpected Return of Zamrock

Yes, you read that right—Zamrock is back. The psychedelic rock genre born in the 1970s has found new life thanks to modern reinterpretations and global curiosity. Bands like WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc) have re-emerged into the spotlight with digital remasters and collaborations with artists like Sampa the Great.

Zedwap listeners have shown growing interest in tracks like “Ngozi Remix” and “Nshingini Revisited,” signaling that Zambia’s rich musical heritage is far from forgotten.

3. Hip-Hop Meets Kalindula: Fusion at Its Best

Zambian Hip-Hop has taken an exciting turn. The fusion of Kalindula rhythms with sharp lyrical delivery has birthed a new sub-genre that’s redefining local rap. Chef 187’s “Ba Yubu”, Macky 2 & Slapdee’s “Bamuchata,” and Krytic’s “Mpango” are all standouts in this trend.

And it’s not just the guys. Xaven’s “Ngeyo Behaviour” and Mampi’s “Rollercoaster” prove that female artists are claiming their spot with unapologetic flows and bold beats.

4. Rising Stars Making Major Moves

While legends hold their ground, new faces are shaking things up. Artists like 76 Drums, whose track “Bigmachines” recently sparked a viral dance challenge, are capturing youthful energy. T Sean’s soulful “Umoyo” and Xaven’s “Kuifilwafye” are topping download charts on Zedwap.

The unstoppable duo Chanda Na Kay continue to dominate Copperbelt and beyond, blending humor, social commentary, and street credibility into irresistible bangers.

5. Border-Crossing Collaborations

Zambia’s sound is no longer confined to Lusaka or the Copperbelt. Collaborations with international artists have increased this quarter. Yo Maps’ rumored collab with Omarion on “Superman”, Chef 187 teaming up with Nigeria’s Skales, and whispers of Ackim Simukonda being sampled by a U.S. pop artist show that Zambian music is scaling new heights.

Zedwap has served as the perfect launchpad for these crossover hits, offering artists exposure beyond national borders.

6. Viral Tracks & TikTok Influence

Social media continues to play a huge role in shaping what gets downloaded. TikTok-fueled trends like the #BigmachinesChallenge or Slapdee’s “Savuka” have seen a dramatic spike in downloads after trending online.

Zedwap integrates seamlessly with these moments, ensuring fans can grab their favorite tracks the moment they go viral.

7. Why Zedwap Remains Zambia’s #1 Music Hub

With free daily updates, an easy-to-use platform, and a commitment to promoting local talent, Zedwap.co continues to be the heartbeat of Zambian music. It not only reflects what’s trending—it helps shape it.

From raw talent to industry titans, Zedwap provides artists with tools to reach thousands of fans daily. Whether you’re a longtime listener or a new fan, this quarter’s trends are proof that Zambian music is thriving, diversifying, and going global.

Start Exploring Now